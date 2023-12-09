Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

The controversial TikToker was not impressed with Rosie’s response that she does not know who certain social media celebrities in Kenya are.

In a recent interview, the mother of three who was thrust into the limelight clarified that she does not know who Nyako is, a response that rubbed the latter the wrong way prompting her to respond.

Taking to TikTok where she made a name for herself, Nyako fired her response stating that it is only a matter of time before Rosie looks for her and others.

"There is nothing you are going to in Lebanon. There is no going back to the Arab nation. You're saying you do not know your fellow Kenyans, you will look for us. It is just a matter of time. Who does not know me in the Gulf? I am not insisting that you must know me," Nyako stated.

Nyako’s response ruffled feathers on social media with netizens rallying to defend Rosie and telling off the TikToker.

A section of netizens blasted Nyako for assuming that everyone should know who she is, reminding her that she is not a dominant player in social media as she may think as sampled in the comments below.

Tamia😍❤️: The world knows rosie few people know nyako too jealous

Jacky🤍: Kwani Nyako thinks everyone know her😫

myles: kwani who told you everyone must know you?

mwikali Grace 🥰: but why Nyako ???kwani is it a must kila mtu akujue ,,, this jealousy is on another level...

lucinims: huyu mama has a delusion of grandeur...she thinks she is a super star that everyone knows her

Pam: Nyako saa hapo umezidi,Rosie is just a simple girl hata hakujua story za tiktok like inalipa or not. She didn't know anything.

Others accused Nyako of being jealous of Rosie’s fame which was for a noble course while performing her duties as a nanny without the usual clout chasing and theatrics that have come to define most social media personalities.

palvianqueen2: if jealously was a person it could be nyako😏😏

Rozzette💖🌹♌: fighting an innocent soul....

Stacious: this woman though 🤔🤔🤔 must everybody know her

Some opined that Nyako was simply hanging onto Rosie’s coat to stay relevant and trend just a few days after picking up issues with businesswoman Akothee at a time when the latter is enjoying coverage for the right reasons.

BETTY AZ: from Akothee to Rosie.. Nyako has a problem.

