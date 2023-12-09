The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Charles Ouma

Nyako picked up issues with Rosie and took to social media to lecture her but netizens came to the latter's defence, trolling the outspoken TikToker

A side by side image of Rosie and Nyako
A side by side image of Rosie and Nyako

TikToker Nyako has taken issues with celebrated Kenyan nanny, Rosie who has been trending ever since her heartwarming and emotional farewell to the family she had been caring for broke the internet.

Recommended articles

The controversial TikToker was not impressed with Rosie’s response that she does not know who certain social media celebrities in Kenya are.

In a recent interview, the mother of three who was thrust into the limelight clarified that she does not know who Nyako is, a response that rubbed the latter the wrong way prompting her to respond.

Taking to TikTok where she made a name for herself, Nyako fired her response stating that it is only a matter of time before Rosie looks for her and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is nothing you are going to in Lebanon. There is no going back to the Arab nation. You're saying you do not know your fellow Kenyans, you will look for us. It is just a matter of time. Who does not know me in the Gulf? I am not insisting that you must know me," Nyako stated.

Nyako
Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako’s response ruffled feathers on social media with netizens rallying to defend Rosie and telling off the TikToker.

A section of netizens blasted Nyako for assuming that everyone should know who she is, reminding her that she is not a dominant player in social media as she may think as sampled in the comments below.

Tamia😍❤️: The world knows rosie few people know nyako too jealous

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacky🤍: Kwani Nyako thinks everyone know her😫

myles: kwani who told you everyone must know you?

mwikali Grace 🥰: but why Nyako ???kwani is it a must kila mtu akujue ,,, this jealousy is on another level...

lucinims: huyu mama has a delusion of grandeur...she thinks she is a super star that everyone knows her

Pam: Nyako saa hapo umezidi,Rosie is just a simple girl hata hakujua story za tiktok like inalipa or not. She didn't know anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Others accused Nyako of being jealous of Rosie’s fame which was for a noble course while performing her duties as a nanny without the usual clout chasing and theatrics that have come to define most social media personalities.

palvianqueen2: if jealously was a person it could be nyako😏😏

Rozzette💖🌹♌: fighting an innocent soul....

Stacious: this woman though 🤔🤔🤔 must everybody know her

ADVERTISEMENT

Some opined that Nyako was simply hanging onto Rosie’s coat to stay relevant and trend just a few days after picking up issues with businesswoman Akothee at a time when the latter is enjoying coverage for the right reasons.

BETTY AZ: from Akothee to Rosie.. Nyako has a problem.

Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell
Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, Rosie clarified that she also had no idea who Cartoon Comedian is after some sought to know if they are related due to their striking resemblance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Cebbie Koks breaks silence with bold message to Akothee on her graduation day

Akothee breaks down as she talks about sibling betrayal [Video]

Akothee breaks down as she talks about sibling betrayal [Video]

Women have turned me into a dating guinea pig – Saha discusses painful dating history

Women have turned me into a dating guinea pig – Saha discusses painful dating history

Pascal Tokodi backs local content as 'Pink Ladies' cast gears up for fan meet & greet

Pascal Tokodi backs local content as 'Pink Ladies' cast gears up for fan meet & greet

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Size 8

Size 8 finally answers to allegations of breaking Oga Obinna's marriage

Jackie Matubia

Someone marry this woman - Jackie Matubia calls on potential suitors to make their move

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers bae with love on his birthday

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]