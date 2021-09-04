Nigerian evangelist claims wigs, makeup and perfume are ungodly

The evangelist, Cyril Utomi on August 31, took to social media to share pictures of the burnt remains of a woman’s hair attachment and makeup products who recently gave her life to Christ.

Here is what Utomi posted on his Facebook page;

''BURN YOUR IDOLS BEFORE THEY BURN YOU

After the Holiness International Minister's Conference organized by Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide, HOREMOW in Abuja. A female minister from Rivers State, Nigeria had encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ," he wrote.

The evangelist further explained how he came to encounter the woman.

"During the conference, conviction came on her. She first removed her earrings during the programme. When we paid her a follow up visit yesterday, she handed over all her Hair Attachment and various make up materials for burning.

Pictures below are the items and the burning process. We give God the glory. Remember her in your prayers for courage of conviction and to stand firm against every opposition and persecution."

Who is Jezebel?

According to Christians, the name Jezebel creates a visual that anyone would recognize; a woman who strives to undermine the authority of others and will use anything, even murder, to get what she wants of power, prestige, and fortune.

Jezebel is known by many as the name representing a woman with dangerous and harmful intentions in mind, who never hesitated to create the downfalls of others in order for her plans to work.

According to the Bible, Jezebel was a very wicked woman! She murdered people for personal gain. 2 Kings 9:22 characterizes Jezebel as more than an evil woman. She was one who abandoned the God of Israel and practiced witchcraft.