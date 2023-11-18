Njugush and Wakavinye weigh in on domestic abuse after Avril's experience

Njugush and Wakavinye who attended a celebration to mark Hart The Band's musical journey spanning ten years gave their take in an interview with SPM Buzz.

Wakavinye noted that nothing good comes out of violence, including the ones that have been highlighted in the recent past and in her generation.

She appealed to all to play their part in ending GBV adding that the trend needs to be reversed.

"There is a certain feeling that I feel, not a good one, a bad one, when I see those things still happening especially in our generation, yenyewe tumeziona si poa. Nothing good comes out of it. So if we can stop GBV, tafadhali stop GBV," Wakavinye stated.

Njugush's candid advise to spouses in situations of violence

On his part, Njugush noted that violence, regardless of the gender on the receiving end should not and must not happen.

The content creator added that in the event that two adults in a relationship cannot resolve their issues without violence, the solution lies in parting ways.

"I think that one, gender-based violence must not happen and not to one gender, to everyone, To no one. It should never happen., Two if you cannot solve your issues, wachaneni. Hakuan jaha uchape mtu," Njugush explained.

He urged spouses and people experiencing such challenges in their relationships to consider moving out of arrangements characterized by violence.

"Time heals everything and as long as you are friends I don't think there is no issue you cannot settle," Njugush added.

When to quit: Wakavinye's take

On when to quit, Wakavinye noted that the decision should be a personal one, made by the individual in a relationship in which they endure GBV.

She noted that the decision to quit should not bedriven by social pressure.

"Well, you cant tell someone. It has to be the person ndio ajiambie you cant tell someone to do it. So tuwache kwanza yeye mwenyewe ajiambie."

The remarks came just days after singer and actor Judith Nyambura Mwangi, widely known as Avril, found herself at the centre of social media attention after sharing a disturbing photo on Instagram, alleging domestic abuse by her baby daddy, renowned video director J Blessing.

Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Pulse Live Kenya

Avril would thereafter clap back at trolls and share that she has since forgiven J Blessing before exiting Instagram.