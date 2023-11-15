The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

Amos Robi

Avril posted images on social media showing a bruised face, along with accusations against her baby daddy, J Blessing.

Avril Nyambura
Avril Nyambura

Singer and actor Judith Nyambura Mwangi, widely known as Avril, found herself at the centre of social media attention after sharing a disturbing photo on Instagram, alleging domestic abuse by her baby daddy, renowned video director J Blessing.

Recommended articles

The incident quickly took a distressing turn as Avril became the target of online trolls.

The controversy unfolded when Avril posted a now-deleted photo on her Instagram account, revealing a bruised face.

In a direct message to J Blessing, she issued a stern warning, urging him to leave her. Though the post was removed, screenshots had already been taken, sparking a wave of discussions and criticisms across various online platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the online backlash, Avril took to the comment section of one of the popular blogs to address the situation openly.

Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face
Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Singer Avril Nyambura Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I don't do music for claps - Avril after song garnered less than 1K views in 8 hours

Her disappointment was palpable as she called out the netizens who had engaged in trolling, emphasising the detrimental impact such behaviour has on victims of domestic abuse.

"Going through comments and I’m in utter shock ... this is why people never report this shit, post this shit... cause y’all make people actually want to kill themselves after all they’ve been through... have a laugh.. enjoy.. bye," Avril expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face
Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Pulse Live Kenya

Avril and J Blessing share a son born in 2018, and while they have chosen to keep details of their relationship and co-parenting arrangements private, the recent events have thrust them into the public eye.

J Blessing is yet to speak on the accusations while Avril is yet to give further detail on the progress of the matter.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Some online users have however encouraged the 'Kitu Kimoja' singer to pursue the matter with relevant authorities.

Below are some of the reactions:

i_am_suemuluare @theavieway sorry dear, this is wrong . Take a p3 and report for him assault … let him deal with the Law

terence_on_the_track @theavieway achana na coments,you did the right thing posting…coz the best will come out of speaking out

lornasherry.ke @theavieway don’t let bullies get to you… or shut you posting this was actually the bravest thing ever💪💪,, you’re loved and appreciated better come off from that toxicity … you’ll do just fine sending you love and hugs your way

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's Note: Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

What I fear most about raising my children - Terence Creative

What I fear most about raising my children - Terence Creative

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

It will end in premium tears - Fans React to Huddah's engagement to a Persian

It will end in premium tears - Fans React to Huddah's engagement to a Persian

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Ssaru rules out musical collabo with Diana B, advises her to focus on her strength

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Reprieve for Whozu, Billnass & Mbosso as Tanzanian gov't makes U-turn on music ban

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez among 10 most influential celebrities in America

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

The late East FM Radio Presenter Aleem Manji

Radio Africa Group mourns East FM presenter who worked with station for 15 years

Inooro TV Studios

Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi

Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum