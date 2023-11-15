Avril confronts trolls after sharing photo of bruised face amid alleged domestic abuse

The incident quickly took a distressing turn as Avril became the target of online trolls.

The controversy unfolded when Avril posted a now-deleted photo on her Instagram account, revealing a bruised face.

In a direct message to J Blessing, she issued a stern warning, urging him to leave her. Though the post was removed, screenshots had already been taken, sparking a wave of discussions and criticisms across various online platforms.

In response to the online backlash, Avril took to the comment section of one of the popular blogs to address the situation openly.

Singer Avril Nyambura Pulse Live Kenya

Her disappointment was palpable as she called out the netizens who had engaged in trolling, emphasising the detrimental impact such behaviour has on victims of domestic abuse.

"Going through comments and I’m in utter shock ... this is why people never report this shit, post this shit... cause y’all make people actually want to kill themselves after all they’ve been through... have a laugh.. enjoy.. bye," Avril expressed.

Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Pulse Live Kenya

Avril and J Blessing share a son born in 2018, and while they have chosen to keep details of their relationship and co-parenting arrangements private, the recent events have thrust them into the public eye.

J Blessing is yet to speak on the accusations while Avril is yet to give further detail on the progress of the matter.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some online users have however encouraged the 'Kitu Kimoja' singer to pursue the matter with relevant authorities.

Below are some of the reactions:

i_am_suemuluare @theavieway sorry dear, this is wrong . Take a p3 and report for him assault … let him deal with the Law

terence_on_the_track @theavieway achana na coments,you did the right thing posting…coz the best will come out of speaking out

lornasherry.ke @theavieway don’t let bullies get to you… or shut you posting this was actually the bravest thing ever💪💪,, you’re loved and appreciated better come off from that toxicity … you’ll do just fine sending you love and hugs your way

