J Blessing gives his side of the story after allegations of domestic abuse by Avril

Blessing took to his Instagram stories to render an apology, clarifying that Avril's portrayal of the events was not entirely accurate.

He explained that one of the photos shared by Avril was from a previous altercation, for which he took full responsibility.

"I sincerely apologize for any harm I have caused Avril or any other person. I am not innocent, but I would like to clarify a few things.

"About a year ago, we had a physical altercation where we both got hurt, and on that day, I immediately took her to the Aga Khan Hospital," Blessing wrote.

"I take full responsibility for that moment of weakness, and one of the pictures she posted is from that moment," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding the latest altercation, he clarified that it did not turn physical, emphasising that he is not an abusive man.

"Last night there was a situation that led to an altercation, but it was not a beating, as suggested. I want to assure everyone that I did not beat her. I am not an abuser, and I do not support violence," he insisted.

To prevent such incidents from recurring, he mentioned that they have mutually agreed to stay away from each other.

"I am a human being who has made mistakes in my life. Avril and I have agreed that it is best for us to stay away from each other to prevent such incidents from happening again," he noted.

Avril forgives J Blessing for alleged domestic abuse

In response to the incident, Avril provided an update stating that she had forgiven the father of her child.

She expressed the heaviness in her heart for having to share her private life publicly, emphasising her forgiveness towards J Blessing.

"My heart is so heavy that I had to tell the world my business... I forgive you, J. Please find it in your hearts to forgive him too. Everyone is deserving of forgiveness in this life," Avril wrote on her Instagram stories.

Singer Avril Nyambura shares photo of bruised face Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging the challenges in their relationship, she emphasised their mutual goal of creating a positive and supportive environment for their son.

For those questioning Avril's motives and suggesting clout chasing, she asserted that using domestic abuse for relevance would be the last thing on her mind.

"I recognise that our 7-year relationship and our journey as parents to an amazing little boy has faced challenges, and there have been conflicts that escalated into fights.

"Our mutual goal is to foster understanding and growth by creating a more positive and supportive environment for each other," her statement said in part.

Avril Nyambura Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier, Avril confronted those who trolled her in the aftermath of the incident.