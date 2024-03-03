Nollywood actor Mr Ibu is dead

National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas confirmed the actor’s death, revealing that he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lagos where he died.

"Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it. May his soul rest in peace," read the statement by Rollas in part.

Last year, the actor battled health challenges that saw him get admitted to hospital for a prolonged period with his leg being amputated.

Health challenges and losing a leg

He underwent seven surgeries, with his fans, well-wishers and colleagues in the film industry chipping in to offset medical bills after the family requested for help.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.

"The first amputation (of his leg) didn't completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate (the) same leg further to ensure we didn't lose him," his daughter, Valatine Okafor, said in a December 2023 statement.

His career in acting which spanned several decades saw him bring happiness to many homes, earning him celebrity status and is among those credited with the rapid expansion of the film industry in Nigeria.

