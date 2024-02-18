Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

The elated mother took to social media to share the good news with the world.

The 'Watu na Viatu' hitmaker remarked that other than silky hair resembling the father’s, the baby took after her.

She shared the newborn’s name, Abdalla.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Karibu nyumbani mwanangu.ila hii rangi sinitaambiwa nimechiti.yani umeamua nywele ndio uchukue ya baba rangi ndio hii yetu.karibu abdalla.(URITHI TUNAO)” Nyota Ndogo wrote.

amoury_001: CONGRATULATIONS MY DEAR SIS DAAAH @nyota_ndogo

bwirendubi: Congratulations mama❤ na huyu tutanunua kiatu na nusu every few weeks. A good indicator he’s gonna be a tall one. Baraka tele kwa familia yako.

ADVERTISEMENT

luckystar_houseofdecoration: Waoohh hongera sana dear MUNGU ametenda🙌🙏

eleineeleine: Congratulations 😍😍😍😍 sisi kama online aunties apana tambua rangi muhimu uzima pongezi Tena MashaAllah 😍😍😍😍

ady_heart899: Allah atukuzie awe mwana mwema aje kutufaa yarabby🔥🔥

mama.wa4: mashallah hongera mola akuekeee ISHAALLAH

faithsallymsonga: MaashaAllah . Hongera sana mtoto hatabiriki Anaweza kubadilika.

ADVERTISEMENT

aisha.bakari.9237244: MashaAllah Tabarakah Allah mwenyezi Mungu amuhifadhi kichanga chetu 🫂❤️📌

elsiendichu: Wow congratulations Nyota, am soo proud of you baby girl 👶 🤰 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

At some point, she shared that her husband had cautioned her against talking about the pregnancy during media interviews.

"Lakini media mtanisamehe mume wangu amesema hataki kuniona kwenye kituo chochote cha radio,TV ama police nikiongelea hali yangu. So endapo nitatoa nyimbo interview iwe ya mimi na mziki wangu na sio uja uzito wangu, ama nisitoe mpaka nijifungue,” Nyota Ndogo wrote in September 2023.

Nyota Ndogo addresses due date concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year old singer recently set the record straight, addressing the skepticism surrounding her pregnancy.

She went a step further and shared the date when she conceived in a bid to silence those who were expecting the baby early.

Nyota Ndogo expressed frustration at the pressure to deliver her third child prematurely, asserting that she was not yet ready for childbirth.

"Sijui tuliachilie ama tusubiri tuzae.alafu mnaniarakisha kuzaa jamani.mimba iliingia may tarehe 27 saa saba usiku. Hesabuni," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for her openness and not shying away from sharing details of her personal life with her fans, Nyota Ndogo’s pregnancy journey was closely followed by her fans.