The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Nyota Ndogo and her husband
Nyota Ndogo and her husband

Coast-based singer Nyota Ndogo and her 60-year-old Danish husband, Henning Nielsen have welcomed a bouncing baby boy to their family.

Recommended articles

The elated mother took to social media to share the good news with the world.

The 'Watu na Viatu' hitmaker remarked that other than silky hair resembling the father’s, the baby took after her.

She shared the newborn’s name, Abdalla.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Karibu nyumbani mwanangu.ila hii rangi sinitaambiwa nimechiti.yani umeamua nywele ndio uchukue ya baba rangi ndio hii yetu.karibu abdalla.(URITHI TUNAO)” Nyota Ndogo wrote.

amoury_001: CONGRATULATIONS MY DEAR SIS DAAAH @nyota_ndogo

bwirendubi: Congratulations mama❤ na huyu tutanunua kiatu na nusu every few weeks. A good indicator he’s gonna be a tall one. Baraka tele kwa familia yako.

READ: Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

luckystar_houseofdecoration: Waoohh hongera sana dear MUNGU ametenda🙌🙏

eleineeleine: Congratulations 😍😍😍😍 sisi kama online aunties apana tambua rangi muhimu uzima pongezi Tena MashaAllah 😍😍😍😍

ady_heart899: Allah atukuzie awe mwana mwema aje kutufaa yarabby🔥🔥

mama.wa4: mashallah hongera mola akuekeee ISHAALLAH

faithsallymsonga: MaashaAllah . Hongera sana mtoto hatabiriki Anaweza kubadilika.

ADVERTISEMENT

aisha.bakari.9237244: MashaAllah Tabarakah Allah mwenyezi Mungu amuhifadhi kichanga chetu 🫂❤️📌

elsiendichu: Wow congratulations Nyota, am soo proud of you baby girl 👶 🤰 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

At some point, she shared that her husband had cautioned her against talking about the pregnancy during media interviews.

"Lakini media mtanisamehe mume wangu amesema hataki kuniona kwenye kituo chochote cha radio,TV ama police nikiongelea hali yangu. So endapo nitatoa nyimbo interview iwe ya mimi na mziki wangu na sio uja uzito wangu, ama nisitoe mpaka nijifungue,” Nyota Ndogo wrote in September 2023.

Nyota Ndogo addresses due date concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year old singer recently set the record straight, addressing the skepticism surrounding her pregnancy.

She went a step further and shared the date when she conceived in a bid to silence those who were expecting the baby early.

Nyota Ndogo expressed frustration at the pressure to deliver her third child prematurely, asserting that she was not yet ready for childbirth.

"Sijui tuliachilie ama tusubiri tuzae.alafu mnaniarakisha kuzaa jamani.mimba iliingia may tarehe 27 saa saba usiku. Hesabuni," she said.

Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen
Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Known for her openness and not shying away from sharing details of her personal life with her fans, Nyota Ndogo’s pregnancy journey was closely followed by her fans.

READ: Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

From the moment she shared the news with the world that she was expecting a baby, fans joined the journey to walk with her.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

AKU Convocation: Several media personalities among graduates [List]

AKU Convocation: Several media personalities among graduates [List]

Tony Kwalanda reveals reason for breakup with Joyce Maina 3 years later

Tony Kwalanda reveals reason for breakup with Joyce Maina 3 years later

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

DJ Mo speaks on Size 8's initiative taking care of 137 children

DJ Mo speaks on Size 8's initiative taking care of 137 children

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Vivian MaChuene Chuene, TikTok Entertainment, Sub- Saharan Africa ; Tyler ICU (Song of the year 2023 Winner); Tumeloza and Thami Majola, Executive Head Brand Marketing & Communication at Vodacom

Kenyans miss out at TikTok Top Creator awards as Nigeria & S.A. scoop all trophies

William Getumbe

Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song

Kenyan-US based rapper Ian Kibe

Meet Ian Kibe: Young Kenyan rapper redefining Hip-Hop in the U.S. music scene