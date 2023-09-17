Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Kenyan singer Nyota Ndogo experienced such a moment recently when her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen, surprised her with a gift worth Sh3 million. The artist couldn't contain her joy, and she shared this beautiful moment with her fans on her Instagram page.

On September 14, Nyota Ndogo took to social media where she teased her followers with the promise of big news coming the next day, thanks to her husband's thoughtful gesture.

"Wapenzi kwa Sauzi, navyoandika ujumbe huu, machozi yanani-dondoka maana alichonifanyia mume wangu ni kitu kikubwa na chandoto yangu.

"Kesho niko na habari muhimu sana, mume wangu kanipa zawadi. Nitawaambia saa kumi na moja hasubui, maana nikiingia kazini saa kumi na mbili hasubui. Hii nayo lazima tutashare tu. Wale wa wewe, mawe mambo mengine jiekee. Let me tell you, siwezi kuficha kitu kizuri," Nyota Ndogo wrote.

Singer Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

The following day, the 42-year-old revealed that her husband had bought her land worth Sh3 million.

Nyota's husband gifted her the land and made it clear that it was in her name. Nyota, who runs a restaurant in Voi, expressed her plans to build a hotel on the newly acquired property.

"Ningependa kuwatangazia kwamba mume wangu amenipa zawadi ya ploti ambayo ukubwa wake ni 100 kwa 100.

"Ananiambia nandi­ka jina lako, hii ni yako kwa sababu unanipenda kweli. Ploti yenyewe imenunuliwa milioni tatu na ipo Voi. Sasa, Inshallah, tujenge mkahawa wetu pendwa," she wrote.

She reassured them that while progress takes time, she is not in a hurry to rush her dreams.

Singer Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

Nyota Ndogo recently hit back at critics castigating her for getting pregnant 'in old age' saying she is still a 'baby' and well-equipped to conceive.

"Wenye kusema mimi nimzee sifai kuzaa siku yakujifungua njooni musukume nyinyi maana nyie ndio mna nguvu zakusukuma. Kwanza mimi am only 42 bado mchanga sana. Happy birthday to me, oh sorry congratulations to me," she wrote.