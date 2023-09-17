The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Amos Robi

Nyota Ndogo, who is currently expecting a child expressed that she has no immediate plans to make use of the gift from her husband

Nyota Ndogo and her husband
Nyota Ndogo and her husband

Love has its own unique way of manifesting, and sometimes, it comes wrapped in the form of a thoughtful and generous gift.

Recommended articles

Kenyan singer Nyota Ndogo experienced such a moment recently when her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen, surprised her with a gift worth Sh3 million. The artist couldn't contain her joy, and she shared this beautiful moment with her fans on her Instagram page.

On September 14, Nyota Ndogo took to social media where she teased her followers with the promise of big news coming the next day, thanks to her husband's thoughtful gesture.

"Wapenzi kwa Sauzi, navyoandika ujumbe huu, machozi yanani-dondoka maana alichonifanyia mume wangu ni kitu kikubwa na chandoto yangu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kesho niko na habari muhimu sana, mume wangu kanipa zawadi. Nitawaambia saa kumi na moja hasubui, maana nikiingia kazini saa kumi na mbili hasubui. Hii nayo lazima tutashare tu. Wale wa wewe, mawe mambo mengine jiekee. Let me tell you, siwezi kuficha kitu kizuri," Nyota Ndogo wrote.

Singer Nyota Ndogo
Singer Nyota Ndogo Singer Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyota Ndogo flaunts magnificent 2-storey home with glass walls [Video]

The following day, the 42-year-old revealed that her husband had bought her land worth Sh3 million.

Nyota's husband gifted her the land and made it clear that it was in her name. Nyota, who runs a restaurant in Voi, expressed her plans to build a hotel on the newly acquired property.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ningependa kuwatangazia kwamba mume wangu amenipa zawadi ya ploti ambayo ukubwa wake ni 100 kwa 100.

"Ananiambia nandi­ka jina lako, hii ni yako kwa sababu unanipenda kweli. Ploti yenyewe imenunuliwa milioni tatu na ipo Voi. Sasa, Inshallah, tujenge mkahawa wetu pendwa," she wrote.

She reassured them that while progress takes time, she is not in a hurry to rush her dreams.

Singer Nyota Ndogo
Singer Nyota Ndogo Singer Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyota Ndogo recently hit back at critics castigating her for getting pregnant 'in old age' saying she is still a 'baby' and well-equipped to conceive.

"Wenye kusema mimi nimzee sifai kuzaa siku yakujifungua njooni musukume nyinyi maana nyie ndio mna nguvu zakusukuma. Kwanza mimi am only 42 bado mchanga sana. Happy birthday to me, oh sorry congratulations to me," she wrote.

The singer announced her pregnancy on September 5.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Teslah recruits Ndovu Kuu to preach about love in 'Hubby' & other hits released this week

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

Gloria Kyallo explains dynamic relationship with lover in birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

How a househelp became Abel Mutua's lifesaver after he fainted in the bathroom

Fred Obachi Machoka

Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family