Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, the 43-year-old singer addressed the skepticism surrounding her pregnancy.

Nyota Ndogo addresses concerns about her pregnancy

Nyota Ndogo expressed frustration at the pressure to deliver her third child prematurely, asserting that she was not yet ready for childbirth.

Singer Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Watu na Viatu' hitmaker revealed that she conceived on May 27, 2023, at 1 pm, urging those questioning the status of her pregnancy to calculate the expected due date themselves.

"Sijui tuliachilie ama tusubiri tuzae.alafu mnaniarakisha kuzaa jamani.mimba iliingia may tarehe 27 saa saba usiku. Hesabuni," she said.

Nyota Ndogo - My hubby restricted me from talking about my pregnancy with the media

Nyota Ndogo's pregnancy journey has been closely followed, particularly due to her relationship with her 60-year-old Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

The mother of two, also known for her openness, has not shied away from sharing details of her personal life with her fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Nyota Ndogo's openness about her pregnancy on social media, she revealed that her husband had imposed restrictions on discussing her pregnancy with the media.

She explained that her husband permitted her to only talk about her music career in media interviews, forbidding any discussion about her pregnancy.

“Samahanini sana nimekua kimya nikekua bizi kazini kule kwa machapati maharage pilau. Mpishi wangu ameenda mapumziko so saa kumi na moja alfajiri nafaa kufika kazini. Ahsanteni kwa hongera zenu.

"Lakini media mtanisamehe mume wangu amesema hataki kuniona kwenye kituo chochote cha radio,TV ama police nikiongelea hali yangu. So endapo nitatoa nyimbo interview iwe ya mimi na mziki wangu na sio uja uzito wangu, ama nisitoe mpaka nijifungue,” Nyota Ndogo wrote in September 2023.

Nyota Ndogo and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Nyota Ndogo's defiance against critics

Nyota Ndogo has not been immune to criticism and judgment regarding her pregnancy, particularly due to her age.