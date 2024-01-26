The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nyota Ndogo forced to speak on pregnancy status amid growing due date concerns

Lynet Okumu

Nyoto Ndogo breaks silence about the status of her pregnancy, a few months after she revealed her 60-year-old Danish husband restricted her from sharing the journey online

Singer Nyota Ndogo
Coast-based singer Nyota Ndogo has found herself at the center of attention as speculations and doubts swirl around her pregnancy, with concerns arising about the overdue status of her due date.

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, the 43-year-old singer addressed the skepticism surrounding her pregnancy.

Nyota Ndogo expressed frustration at the pressure to deliver her third child prematurely, asserting that she was not yet ready for childbirth.

Singer Nyota Ndogo
The 'Watu na Viatu' hitmaker revealed that she conceived on May 27, 2023, at 1 pm, urging those questioning the status of her pregnancy to calculate the expected due date themselves.

"Sijui tuliachilie ama tusubiri tuzae.alafu mnaniarakisha kuzaa jamani.mimba iliingia may tarehe 27 saa saba usiku. Hesabuni," she said.

Nyota Ndogo's pregnancy journey has been closely followed, particularly due to her relationship with her 60-year-old Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

The mother of two, also known for her openness, has not shied away from sharing details of her personal life with her fans.

Nyota Ndogo
Despite Nyota Ndogo's openness about her pregnancy on social media, she revealed that her husband had imposed restrictions on discussing her pregnancy with the media.

She explained that her husband permitted her to only talk about her music career in media interviews, forbidding any discussion about her pregnancy.

Samahanini sana nimekua kimya nikekua bizi kazini kule kwa machapati maharage pilau. Mpishi wangu ameenda mapumziko so saa kumi na moja alfajiri nafaa kufika kazini. Ahsanteni kwa hongera zenu.

"Lakini media mtanisamehe mume wangu amesema hataki kuniona kwenye kituo chochote cha radio,TV ama police nikiongelea hali yangu. So endapo nitatoa nyimbo interview iwe ya mimi na mziki wangu na sio uja uzito wangu, ama nisitoe mpaka nijifungue,” Nyota Ndogo wrote in September 2023.

Nyota Ndogo and her husband
Nyota Ndogo has not been immune to criticism and judgment regarding her pregnancy, particularly due to her age.

In response to critics who questioned her decision to conceive at what some consider an older age, Nyota Ndogo asserted her right to motherhood and celebrated her pregnancy.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
