Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

The awards ceremony, known as #TopCreator2023, is set to take place in Johannesburg on February 9, 2024, marking the second annual event where TikTok creators are honored for their contributions to the platform.

Nominees Across Categories:

Sports Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxtoboxregista (Kenya)

Nezcatt (South Africa)

stoneavenuee (Nigeria)

Boxtoboxregista describe themselves as “We love ball very much and we try to give fans a place where they can play! We are a Sports channel by Kenyan sports fans!”

Gaming Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

khalamanja_ (Nigeria)

_someothergirl (Kenya)

tacticalceza (Nigeria)

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she summarises herself as a Twitch Streamer & Content Creator, _someothergirl is more than that.

Amongst other accolades, she has in the past participated in tournaments including the Tusker Nexters, Common Wealth eSports Championships qualifiers and also won for Kenya in a FIFA Ultimate Team friendly against Ghana. She is a Twitch Affiliate and loves playing Apex Legends.

Entertainment Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)

Lifestory328 (Kenya)

Elsuizzanne (Nigeria)

ADVERTISEMENT

Life Story 328 is a viral dating duo who have been trending on TikTok. Real names Friday Njeri and Eugene Kinyanjui also known as Tash, Life Story 328 write and share their life stories as they live life day by day.

Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Foodstakenya (Kenya)

_iremide (Nigeria)

SiyaBunny (South Africa)

About Foodstakenya: His real name is Shaheed Ali Khan (aka Sak) and travels on the hunt for the best food Kenya has to offer. Born in Mombasa but living in Nairobi, Kenya, you can clearly see that Ali love’s food and eating - be it street food or fine dining.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you do not love to cook from scratch like Dennis Ombachi or Sue Owino and instead travel and eat out, Ali’s channel is definitely one to check to look out for the best places to eat from.

Trailblazer (Emerging) of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Mumbo repairs (South Africa)

_officialkinuthia (Kenya)

@olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

_officialkinuthia is a bold, funny and unapologetic Digital Content Creator. He loves to dress like a fashionable woman complete with wigs, high heels and well manicured nails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa Rising (Community) Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)

footytoolnaija (Sports Nigeria)

Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)

Run by Vishal @vishalsmh, Nairobidisclosure unravels all the secrets and deals of Nairobi as far as food, beverage and entertainment scene is concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)

Startimeskenya (Kenya)

Netflixza (South Africa)

Foodiesofsa (South Africa)

WWTaste (South Africa)

SuperSport (South Africa)

PulseSports (Nigeria)

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za - "Mnike" (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu – "Umbayimbayi"

Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin 99 – "Yahyuppiyah" (feat.Pcee, EeQue & Chley)

Guchi & Loud Behaviour - "Notice Me"

Pcee, S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten - "Kilimanjaro" (Feat. Justin 99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ)

The TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the creativity and impact of these talented individuals who have captivated audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT