Otile Brown offers timely election advice to his fans

"Wakati mwengine sisi wa Africa ndio chanzo cha matatizo yetu...we've suffered for looong because of our own selfish decisions," wrote Otile on a post that he shared on his Instagram page.

With major constitutional changes suspended for now, and swirling new alliances taking shape, Kenya's political scene is shrouded in uncertainty as the country eyes crucial elections due a year from now.

For years, Kenyans have often been lured by corruption, fanaticism and tribalism to which Otile strongly advices against.

"Kuchagua viongozi kisa ufanatic, mtu wetu na kuhongwa ni ushamba," lectured Otile.

The 2022 election may spring yet more surprises, with political analysts saying that ethnic issues, which have traditionally played an important role in Kenyan politics, may no longer carry the weight they once did in a country with 44 tribes.

The battle for the youth vote will play a big part in determining the winner of next year's race along with shared concerns such as reviving the Covid-battered economy and improving healthcare.

Kenya tunaweza ishi kama ulaya na sote tunajua hilo, uwezekano upo...weka hisia zako, mapenzi ya jamii yako na kiburi kando natufanye waamuzi wa akili, emphasised Otile.

In Kenya political marriages are hardly based on ideological convergence they just bring together different ethnic kingpins.

The critically acclaimed artist finished off his post by advising Kenyans to make the necessary changes that will steer the country into a better environment.

"Mabadiliko yanaanzia kwako wewe mpiga kura...Chagua kiongozi wa kweli na sio wanabiashara."

His last statement seems to be aiming a dig at businessman Jimi Wanjigi who in August announced his interest in vying for Presidency in the upcoming elections.

The 58 year old is confident of a win and is already banking on the endorsement of delegates of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party from 16 counties in the Mt. Kenya region.

Mt. Kenya, which Wanjigi banks on is not exactly a region where the party enjoys support worth singing home about.

In addition, Wanjigi’s endorsement pits him against the former Prime Minister, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya all of whom have held political seats before and are known to be the face of the party in their respective regions and nationally.