Simon Mwangi, the twin brother to gospel musician Papa Dennis has broken his silence on the musician’s death and opened up on his final moments alive before he allegedly committed suicide with reports indicating that the youthful musician appeared troubled.

Speaking to a local media house, Simon Mwangi revealed that he was with the musician on the day he met his death and spent some time at the Jamhuri Park on Friday, February 7, before Dennis decided to leave for the studio in Pangani.

“I was at Jamhuri with Papa Dennis earlier Friday. He left and went to Pangani. At around 9pm, I joined him in Pangani. He had asked me to take him his passport.” Mwangi recounted.

The two would meet again later at around 9PM before parting ways, leaving the musician to concentrate in is work as he (Mwangi) chatted with other people in a different room.

“I spent time with his friends, and later decided to look for my brother. I went to the recording booth, he wasn’t there. I accessed the kitchen, he wasn’t there. I went to the washroom, I did not find him there.

“After failing to find him in all the rooms of the studio, I thought he had gone to the shop to get something. His producer and I waited for him for hours, but he did not return.” He added.

Papa Dennis and his brother Simon Mwangi.

Having failed to trace his brother, Mwangi asked the producer at the facility to contact him but the calls went unanswered.

“I asked the producer to call Papa Dennis and ask him to bring us food from outside. However, the producer’s phone calls to Papa went through, but he did not pick up.

Later on, they would be called by the studio manager known as Luva who had been informed that the body of a young man resembling that of Dennis had been found next to the building.

“We rushed out. The caretaker told us that he had heard a person thud against the ground from the upper floors.

“We confirmed that the victim was Papa Dennis, my brother.” He added.

Mwangi stated that Papa Dennis was still breathing by the time they arrived at the scene but it took long for paramedics and the police from Pangani to arrive and he passed on before help could arrive.

“He was still alive at the time. We called different ambulance services, but they took long to respond. We flagged down an ambulance that was driving past the scene, but it did not stop. Another drove past the area, and it stopped…“Police officers from Pangani took hours to come to the scene to collect the body.

Mwangi appealed to all people of good will to join hands and give the deceased award-winning musician a befitting send off.

“Let us join hands to give Papa Dennis a proper send-off.” He concluded.