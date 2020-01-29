Celebrated actor Pascal Tokodi and Kikuyu secular artiste Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, popularly known as Samidoh have been nominated among the 100 most influential young Kenyans of 2019.

The list was released by Avance Media, a leading Public Relations & Rating Firm, which ranks and honors young Kenyan Achievers of between 15-40 years, who are believed to be the future of Kenya’s economy.

Pascal and Samidoh made it to the Entertainment category where they will be competing against popular celebrities like Bahati, Brenda Wairimu, Miss Karun, King Kaka, Mercy Masika, Neomi Nganga, Size 8 and Willy Paul.

Pascal Tokodi and Sammidoh among 100 most influential young Kenyans

In the Lifestyle Category, Comedian Njugush, Eric Omondi and Dj Joe Mfalme made it to the list. Other nominees include; Chipukeezy, DJ Lisney, DJ Mo, Adam Maina, Ali Mandhry, Daniel Maithya and Victor Mochere.

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo, Amina Abdi Rabar and Kamene Goro made it to the Media category as well as Akisa Wandera, John Allan Namu, Victoria Rubadiri, Mashirima Kapombe, Harun Momanyi, Sophia Wanuna and Xtian Dela.

Media Personality Adelle Onyango was nominated in the category of Personal Development & Academia alongside Beatrice Ndung’u, Chris Mureithi, David Kyallo, Linda Chepkwony, Nguka Ojwang, Peter Tabichi, Purity Ngina, Sam Vidambu and Yukabeth kidenda.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, Dennis Itumbi, and Politician Naisula Lesuuda were selected in the Law and Governance category. Other people on the list include Catherine Waruguru, Duke Mainga, Gideon Keter, Jessica Mwenje, NdindI Nyoro, Johnson Sakaja and Stephen Sang.

Other categories include Leadership & Civil society, Sports, Science & technology, Business and Social Enterprise & philanthropy. Voting is done through their website and the deadline for voting is on 7th February.