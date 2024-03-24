Pastor T Mwangi weighs in on Kemunto's viral IG confessions

The viral confessions shared via direct message lifted the lid on the intimidate details and experiences of her followers.

The alleged confessions had a number of women claiming that they had intentionally infected people with HIV/AIDS.

Pastor T noted that the confessions as shared by the social media sensation are a true reflection of what is happening in the Kenyan society, terming the lifestyle as rotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that these things are happening. Some people live like ostriches hiding their heads in the sand. The old generation will bury the young generation at a very high rate,” Pastor T explained while appearing on Obinna TV.

According to Pastor T Mwangi, most of those affected are below the age of 35 years.

We are done - Pastor T

He added that the solution lies in fixing the country’s moral fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Most people affected are below 35 and that is when life begins, if we cannot fix the moral fabric of Kenya, we are done." Pastor T observed.

Pulse Live Kenya

The alleged confessions shared by Kemunto went viral and made her an internet sensation, prompting her to address the controversy surrounding her platform and the authenticity of the confessions she shared.

“I have a friend who lives positively. Her story pushed me to give people this platform to confess the things they are going through. The confessions have been there for like six months. She told me to go tell other people what was happening.

"I have not even posted the worst confessions yet. Sometimes it's very heavy on my side. It's weighing me down because sometimes I want to focus on other things but when I see someone's story I feel motivated to help this person. Mentally am not okay. I'm not even focusing on important things in my life.” Kemunto explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemunto on the authenticity of her confessions

She defended the authenticity of the confessions, noting that she has more than 1000 that she is yet to post.

"I have a brain. If I were to do those stories on my own then I would have started the first time I trended for city girls. The stories are not fake, the confessions are very real. I can't hire 10,000 people to write stories or open 10,000 accounts to fake stories. I have about 1039 zenye sijapost. And I am scared of what might happen if I do. You have seen the impact that the whole issue has had so far.

"When I get these confessions on my timeline, I repost them for awareness. For the ones who use pseudo-accounts and inbox me with real accounts, I always take my time to advise them," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT