Gospel rising star Peter Blessing’s new song has been deleted from YouTube, amidst an ongoing court battle with former boss Kevin Bahati.

This comes a few hours after the song titled “Why” was uploaded by the singer, who recently quit Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB) Records.

In the song, Blessing was asking God to help sort out the challenges he is currently going through. He went on to mention the EMB boss as one of the people who have helped him get to where he is, despite no being in talking terms.

Bahati gets Peter Blessing’s new song deleted from YouTube amidst court battle

A search by Pulse Live revealed that the song had been pulled down by the streaming site, following a copyright claim by Bahati himself.

It still remains unclear why the gospel singer chose to hit the former EMB signee with a copyright strike, at a time when he is re-establishing himself.

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Kelvin Bahati,” reads the result of a search for the song.

Bahati gets Peter Blessing’s new song deleted from YouTube amidst court battle

Peter Blessing charged

This comes a few days after Peter Blessing was slapped with a Sh500K Bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh200K, after Bahati accused him of obtaining Sh2, 039, 000 through false pretense while at EMB Records.

Blessing was later allowed to go home after paying the cash bail amount.

The case will again be mentioned on February 11, 2020 at Milimani Law Courts, court room number 11 for pre-trial direction and fixing of hearing dates.