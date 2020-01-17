Media Personality cum PR guru Anyiko Owoko has shared little known details about her friendship with comedian Jalang’o after being buddies for more than 15 years.

On Thursday, Anyiko put up an appreciation post, thanking the Milele FM presenter for being kind and generous to her during her internship times at KBC.

The Anyiko PR CEO mentioned that every time she pumped into Jalang’o he offered to buy her lunch and even dropped her wherever she was headed.

Jalang'o with Anyiko. PR Guru Anyiko Owoko shares little known details about her friendship with Jalang'o

A heart of giving

“This man has always had a heart of giving! I won’t forget when I used to walk along the streets of Kijabe and Harry Thuku, between university and my BBC and KBC hustles. Every single day or time, I bumped into Jalas (who at the time was running his theatre company based at KNT), he would ask me if I had eaten lunch. Those days I was broke AF and strangely honest, I would just say NO and to my surprise, always, he would give me money to go buy lunch or take me out, and even drop me where I was going and then go on to encourage me to continue working hard etc. Like, seriously I never said thank you enough🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Now we are fine dining at @mawimbiseafood,” shared Anyiko.

PR Guru Anyiko Awoko shares little known details about her friendship with Jalang'o

15 years of friendship

In a separate post, Jalang’o also mentioned that one day he will give a testimony about Anyiko, a young girl who was determined to succeed.

“Yayeee....God is happy sizThen I met my sister @anyikowoko and she wanted to paka me with makeup!! My white shirt!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣15 years of friendship and counting!! One day I will tell you the story of a young girl interning at KBC with nothing but dreams...see you today!! God is happy!!” said Jalang'o.