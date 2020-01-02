On Wednesday, Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli made a surprise phone call to Diamond Platnumz in the middle of his show in Kigoma, applauding him for flying high the Bongo flag and being a good role model in the industry.

The Head of State, disclosed that he had wished to attend Diamond’s concert and be part of history as the musician celebrated ten years of his music career.

“Nawapenda sana watu wa Kigoma, ninakutakia wewe heri ya mwaka Mpya na wana Kigoma wote, Ninauoenda Muziki wako sana, mimi nawapenda sana watu wa kigona nawatakia heri ya Mwaka mpya na mungu awabariki. Ningetamani na mimi niwe hapo lakini nimewatuma akina Humphrey Polepole waniwakilishe. Nataka uwaambie wana Kigoma kuwa sitawaangusha na Barabara zao zote tunaweka lami, Nakupongeza sana. Diamond wewe ni Mwanaume piga Kazi,” said President Magufuli to Diamond.

President John Magufuli calls Diamond Platnumz in the middle of his show in Kigoma, lauds his form his hardworking spirit (Video)

Thank Mr President

In his response Platunmz said,“Baba tunakupenda sana na tutahakikisha awamu ijayo umepita kwa kishindo sanaaa, kishindo cha mia kwa mia. It was an absolute honor & great esteem to receive a call from our President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, congratulating me on my work ethic whilst I was performing yesternight on my Home coming show in KIGOMA.... Words simply cant describe how grateful & blessed I am for that Mr. President....Thank you for being a great Example and phenomenal Leader."

SALAMU ZA UPENDO

A clip of Chibu Dangote's conversation with President Magufuli shared on the official State House Instagram page had a caption that reads;

“SALAMU ZA UPENDO ZA MHE.RAIS MAGUFULI KWA @diamondplatnumz NA WANA KIGOMA. Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mhe. Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli ampigia Simu ya kupongeza na kumtakia heri ya mwaka mpya 2020 Msanii Naseeb Abdul @diamondplatnumz na Wana Kigoma kwenye tamasha lake la miaka 10 ya Sanaa liliofanyika Mkoani Kigoma. #muzikiajira #siasaburudaninamaendeleo #miaka10yadiamondkwenyemziki #magufulikazini #hapakazitu #heriyamwakampya2020watanzania”

10 years of Platnumz

The Inama hit-maker marked his 10 years in the industry by throwing a free show in his home town Kigoma. Residents of Kigoma got the opportunity to be entertained by stars like; Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen, Dudu Baya, Baba Levo, Karen, Dulla Makabila, Mzee wa Bwax, TID, Amber Lulu, Bob Junior, Wolper, Esma Platnumz, Young Killer, Young Lunya, Irene Uwoya, Tanasha Donna, Mama Dangote among others.

On Monday, Diamond was accorded a heroic welcome upon arrival in his home town.

Platnumz who travelled via train from Dar Es Salaam to Kigoma in company of other artistes in the Bongo Flava industry was forced to make several stops to greet his fans who had turned up at different Railways stations.

Arriving in Kigoma the Baba Lao hit maker was welcomed by a multitude, yearning to get a glimpse of their superstar who has been representing them worldwide for the past 10 years.