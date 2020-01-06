Ugandan Presidential Aspirant cum Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi wine has been arrested, ahead of his consultative meeting at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gayaza.

Reports indicate that Wine was arrested along side other members of the People Power Movement among them; Joel Ssenyonyi, Asuman Basalirwa, Latif Ssebagala, Benjamin Katana and Lewis Rubongoya and they are being detained at Kasangati police station.

“Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert and other #PeoplePower leaders are detained at Kasangati Police Station. Despite complying with all lawful requirements, the police and military have blocked the first consultative meeting for the 2021 Presidential election. Admin,” reads a tweet from Bobi Wine.

Three Journalists arrested

Police were forced to use tear gas to disperse Bobi Wine’s supporters who had turned up at Gayaza for the consultative meeting.

Police also arrested NBS reporter Edward Kisekka, Radio Simba's Ssematimba Bwejiire and NTV's Arnold Sseremba who were covering the fracas.

Over the weekend, Bobi Wine had informed his supporters that he had complied with security agencies and the public consultations were legal.

“We begin consultations from home in Kyadondo East on Monday, and then go to six districts in Northern Uganda. Having complied with all legal requirements, our hope is that security agencies will not interrupt our activities! #Mission2021,” tweeted Bibi wine.

The Gayaza meeting was part of Bobi Wine’s nationwide consultation phase where he intends to inform the electorate about his manifesto ahead of the 2021 general elections.