Three suspected terrorists were arrested on Sunday evening arrested attempting to infiltrate the British Army Camp in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Rift Valley police commander Marcus Ocholla said the three were not armed but are suspected to have had sinister purposes.

Authorities said that the three were being interrogated by detectives and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers.

Suspects handcuffed together

Ocholla said the appearance of peculiar characters was reported to the police, who quickly moved to the camp and arrested the three.

Suspects being questioned

"The suspects have been subjected to thorough interrogation to establish what their plans were," he stated.

Ocholla said that police suspect the trio had a surveillance team, before trying to gain entry into the camp.

"We cannot rule out terrorism. Why would people try to gain entry to an international camp?" he asked.

“We cannot give more details at the moment but the issue is being handled by anti-terror unit,” Ocholla added.