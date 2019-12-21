Rachel Ruto pens heart-warming message to DP Ruto as he celebrates his birthday and wedding anniversary

Deputy President Wiliam Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto penned a heart-warming message to the DP as he celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Taking to Facebook, Rachel appreciated the DP for the endless love and support he has shown to her which nothing can repay.

In the sweet birthday message that also coincided with their wedding anniversary, mama Rachel Ruto hailed the DP as her best friend and confidant.

“Happy Birthday Bill. My best friend and confidant. This day is special as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.

“This far we have come all I can say is thank you. Nothing I can do can repay the amount of love and support you have shown.” Wrote Rachel Ruto.

Accompanying the message was a photo of the couple in their earlier days, reflecting how far they have come to occupy their present offices.

She summed up the message with a prayer for the DP, quoting Numbers 6:24-26.

“My prayer for you as we go forward is Numbers 6:24-26.The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” read the message.