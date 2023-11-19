Radio personality Shatta Bway emotionally remembers wife on his birthday

The Radio Jambo show host shared an emotional trinute on his birthday exactly a year earlier which would also turn out to be the last birthday he celebrated with his wife alive.

Taking to social media, the father of two shared photos of a surprise birthday that Becky and the kids organized for him when he turned a year older last year.

He noted that it was his best birthday ever.

"This is Exactly one year ago when my wife and kids decided to surprise me with the best Birthday…today has been really hard for me…all in all I Thank each and every one of you for the earthday wishes," he wrote in the post in which he also thanked his fans for their support.

Shatta admitted that the new phase of life without Becky has been a challenging one, noting that he misses her daily and wishes she was still with him.

Becky passed on June 25 after admission to Kenyatta National Hospital for an extended period, leaving behind her widower and their two children.

Emotional letter mourning dead wife

A distraught Shatta Bway mourned her in an emotional letter in which poured out his emotions, expressing the profound shock and sorrow he felt. He conveyed his deep sadness over the unexpected separation and the overwhelming responsibility of raising their children on his own.

"My love Becky, the last thing I could have ever imagined is that you could leave, that you'd rest. That you'd leave me to raise our children on my own. I don't know what to say. When sorrows like sea billows roll. Rest well Mama Jaheim," Shatta Bway penned.

Promise to wife and dreadlock

During her burial revealed that he had once made a promise to his wife that he would shave his signature dreadlocks one by one to commemorate a significant event in his life that he would never forget.

"Si watu uko nje mnaskia walinyoa nywele wakapeana oh 3 million for charity... Hizi nywele zangu hapa kwa kichwa ni 31. Nikamwambia siku moja nikipata a worth while course, yaani ile kitu ya maana zaidi ntakua nakata nywele moja moja kumake sure sitawahi sahau hiyo event.

"Hii nywele yangu navaanga ni crown. It represents my kingdom and the authority i have over me," Shatta Bway said.