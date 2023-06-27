Renowned mid-morning show presenter on Radio Citizen, Steve Jacob Maunda, widely known as Shatta Bway, is currently grappling with immense grief following the untimely passing of his beloved wife, Becky.
Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter
Shatta grieved the loss of his wife, acknowledging that he would now be solely responsible for their children
Recommended articles
In a heart-wrenching message shared across his social media platforms, Shatta Bway announced the devastating news while refraining from disclosing the cause of her death. In his plea for support, he humbly requested prayers from his fans during this challenging time.
In a tribute to his late wife, Shatta Bway poured out his emotions, expressing the profound shock and sorrow he felt. He conveyed his deep sadness over the unexpected separation and the overwhelming responsibility of raising their children on his own.
"My love Becky, the last thing I could have ever imagined is that you could leave, that you'd rest. That you'd leave me to raise our children on my own. I don't know what to say. When sorrows like sea billows roll. Rest well Mama Jaheim," Shatta Bway penned.
Shatta Bway's fans and colleagues rallied around him, offering their condolences and prayers during this trying period. One of Kenya's legendary radio presenters, Fred Obachi Machoka, extended his sympathies to Shatta Bway and his family.
In a heartfelt message, Fred acknowledged the weight of the loss and invoked divine comfort and strength for Shatta and his loved ones.
"This is heavy, son, but it's well. May the Almighty God comfort you and your family at this moment, and may He give you the strength to deal with this one. And may your loving Becky rest well. You are in my prayers, son," Fred Obachi conveyed.
More updates are expected on the burial dates for Shatta's wife
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke