Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

In a heart-wrenching message shared across his social media platforms, Shatta Bway announced the devastating news while refraining from disclosing the cause of her death. In his plea for support, he humbly requested prayers from his fans during this challenging time.

In a tribute to his late wife, Shatta Bway poured out his emotions, expressing the profound shock and sorrow he felt. He conveyed his deep sadness over the unexpected separation and the overwhelming responsibility of raising their children on his own.

"My love Becky, the last thing I could have ever imagined is that you could leave, that you'd rest. That you'd leave me to raise our children on my own. I don't know what to say. When sorrows like sea billows roll. Rest well Mama Jaheim," Shatta Bway penned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Bway's fans and colleagues rallied around him, offering their condolences and prayers during this trying period. One of Kenya's legendary radio presenters, Fred Obachi Machoka, extended his sympathies to Shatta Bway and his family.

In a heartfelt message, Fred acknowledged the weight of the loss and invoked divine comfort and strength for Shatta and his loved ones.

"This is heavy, son, but it's well. May the Almighty God comfort you and your family at this moment, and may He give you the strength to deal with this one. And may your loving Becky rest well. You are in my prayers, son," Fred Obachi conveyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Bway Pulse Live Kenya