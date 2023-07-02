Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Becky had been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital for an extended period before passing away on the 25th of June.

Shatta Bway's promise to his wife

During the burial, Shatta Bway shared a touching moment with the mourners.

He revealed that he had once made a promise to his wife that he would shave his signature dreadlocks one by one to commemorate a significant event in his life that he would never forget.

"Si watu uko nje mnaskia walinyoa nywele wakapeana oh 3 million for charity... Hizi nywele zangu hapa kwa kichwa ni 31. Nikamwambia siku moja nikipata a worth while course, yaani ile kitu ya maana zaidi ntakua nakata nywele moja moja kumake sure sitawahi sahau hiyo event.

"Hii nywele yangu navaanga ni crown. It represente my kingdom and the authority i have over me," Shatta Bway said.

With a total of 31 dreadlocks, Shatta Bway began fulfilling his promise by allowing his co-presenter, Q-tee, and his daughter to participate in the symbolic act.

He asked them to cut one dreadlock and they did.

Fulfilling a promise of love

After cutting one of his dreadlocks, Shatta Bway carried it to his wife's coffin. This act symbolized the fulfillment of his promise and a deep connection between the locks and their shared memories.

The emotional weight of the moment was evident as tears streamed down his face while bidding his final farewell to Becky.

"Becky as you leave, you go with that part of crown, and i love you. I will love these children as you wanted me to, i will protect them, i will be the best dad ever. I love you so much, rest well," Shatta Bway said amid tears.

During this time of mourning, Shatta Bway's friends, colleagues, and listeners have offered their condolences and support.