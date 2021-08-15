Radio Maisha presenter, Tongola Mate loses mum

The host of Reggae Splash show took to his social media pages earlier today, stating that he has "lost the pillar of his life."

He went on to describe her as the someone who advised him and his greatest fan, adding he will mourn her for every day of his life.

"Today I lost my pillar, my confidant, my advisor, my greatest fan and my bank. I love you mum. Will mourn you till I join you. R.I.P," wrote Tongola.

Death rumours

Tongola was last year forced to refute claims that he is dead after a user in one of the WhatsApp groups that he is in alleged that he had passed on.

A disappointed Tongola, disclosed that he had received lots of calls and messages from friends asking if he is okay following the virality of the fake news.

“They killed me last night. It is time I re-evaluate the hundreds of WhatsApp group I am in. Last night, a member in one of them just announced that I was dead adding that the details were scanty.

I have never received so many phone calls like I did. Those who found my number busy, decided to bug Kashunaya. WhatsApp messages, voice calls, Facebook messenger calls etc. Our home turned into a customer care center.

Mobile phone became a landline since I had sit next to the power source. Some were wailing in the background, some just starting the conversation with ‘Is it true?’, ‘May he rest in peace’, ‘He was a good jolly fellow,” reads part of Tongala's statement.

The Reggae Splash host added that he was finding it hard to prove to people that he is still alive, as even his own mother could not believe it until he video-called her.

“Fellow Kenyans, how do you prove that you are still alive? My mum was not satisfied with my voice and asked me to video call her. I did but still she had an ish ish.

Then came bloggers! I am told my story was ready, they were just looking for an appropriate picture to accompany the long tribute.

I logged into to the group just to tell off the guy who had declared my death, ohh boy, I think it was a mistake. I have never read my eulogy on WhatsApp. People had started paying tribute with some using all the adjectives to describe I.

I have to admit that at some point I actually thought I was dead. I remember pinching my left thigh.NUMB!. Looking myself into the mirror and even counting my teeth to confirm mathematics among the dead is admissible.

When my mole called me, I confirmed that indeed I was alive. He however asked me what I had eaten for supper adding that there is a myth in their tradition that if one dreams that you are dead, then you must have slept with a stomached filled to capacity.

Kweli yake! Jana nilikuwa nimefinya mazagazaga.