Raila and Orengo break into dance to Mejja's song [Video]

The two joined the crowd in celebrating Mejja’s hit song Tabia za Wakenya which was played in honour of Odinga who had expressed his love for the song.

“The former PM can tweet about a song and make it trend for a whole day. This shows how influential he is, lets all stand and dance to the jam,” Ben Githae who was the MC said as the DJ played Mejja’s song.

While Odinga and SK Macharia danced on the podium, Orengo and Laikipia Governor, Ndiritu Muriithi decided to join a group of dancers on the stage and showcase their moves.

The Siaya senator knows his way around a dance floor and was in the news last year after he challenged his son Michael.

In a video posted by Michael on Twitter, the two were filmed rocking with the moves, dancing to Sauti Sol’s new hit Suzanna.

The seasoned 69-year old lawyer and ODM party bigwig showcased his dancing prowess ostensibly outshining his son, as the two paused in between the competition to dance in synchronised moves.

The thanksgiving concert was organised to appreciate President Uhuru Kenyatta, Odinga and SK Macharia for championing the rights of musicians who had complained about oppressive royalties rates.

“We have come to thank our president because for a long time artists have been struggling. We had been getting only 16% of ringback tones royalties and Uhuru sent Raila and SK Macharia to listen to us.

“The new law sponsored by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga was passed to give the musicians up to 41% royalties fees and that’s why we are thankful. We hoped the president would come but again he sent Odinga and SK,” one of the musicians said.

Raila’s reaction after hearing Mejja’s song

Hours to the thanksgiving concert, Raila took to Twitter to appreciate the musician for making a song based on the observation and characters of Kenyans.