Raila attends thanksgiving concert at SK Macharia's home [Video]

Pulse Live has learned from an insider at the event that Odinga is set to meet musicians, governors from Mt Kenya region, businessmen and youth leaders at Macharia’s house in Gatanga, Murang’a.

Some of the guests have already started streaming into the event which will be aired live on Citizen TV and Inooro TV.

“The Murang'a trip is the first serious political tour by Raila Odinga to Mt Kenya. Thousands of supporters now seated,” Abuga Makori said.

Some of the VIPs at the event include MPs Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Kanini Kega (Kieni) Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), Maina Kamanda (Nairobi), and former MP Peter Kenneth.

The governors present include Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) as well as coast politician and businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

Many popular Kikuyu musicians have also been invited to grace and perform at the event.

Inooro TV reported that musicians are expected to take centre stage in the Thanksgiving ceremony.

“We have come to thank our president because for a long time artists have been struggling. We had been getting only 16% of ringback tones royalties and Uhuru sent Raila and SK Macharia to listen to us.

“The new law sponsored by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga was passed to give the musicians up to 41% royalties fees and that’s why we are thankful. We hoped the president would come but again he sent Odinga and SK,” one of the musicians said.

He added that governors were invited because even at the county level, musicians can partner with governments through the departments of sports and culture.

Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state has in the past engaged artists in several events, most of them being funeral ceremonies of departed musicians where they expressed their dissatisfaction with the economic aspects of the music industry.

President Kenyatta then directed that digital platforms be licensed by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO), raising prospects of higher royalties to content producers.

The board was ordered to publish new prices within 30 days and ensure that public service vehicles, the hospitality industry, and broadcasters adhere to them.

“These new measures will see the rise of tariffs collected and will create immense savings on the processes of collecting royalties,” Kenyatta said.