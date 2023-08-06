Bamboo's motivational message after winning Sh4.5 million in court battle

A report published by Nation on August 05 details that the rapper was awarded Sh4.5 by court for copyright infringement by a leading telecommunications company in Kenya.

Bamboo accused the telco of using his popular songs as callback tones while sidelining him in a legal battle that took nine years.

Bamboo told the court that the telco and two premium rate service providers used his intellectual property without his permission.

At the center of the suit were three songs: Mama Africa, Yes Indeed, and Move On which according to the rapper, were being downloaded at 75 cents per song from 2009 until 2014.

He convinced the court that the move by the three companies caused him substantial loss of royalties and the opportunity to partner with to platforms of his choice as a creative.

With the development, Bamboo took to social media preaching a message of restoration and taking “back everything the devil stole.”

"One of the principles of financial poverty is sin. Sin is the legal right for devils to steal the treasures that God has placed inside of you. That is why the temptation to sin is so strong, especially sexual sin. Can you see why Satan advertises sin all over the world? To rob you blind. That’s why Jesus died for you.

To pay for your sin, and give you back your inheritance. Today, Africa is being robbed of their inheritance by the west. But that kind of robbery cannot take place when God fights for you. By the power of God’s word and righteousness, you can take back everything the devil stole from you. Hallelujah!!" Bamboo wrote.

Bamboo who is the elder sibling to Victoria Kimani first moved to court in 2015.

Efforts to resolve the matter out of court proved futile.