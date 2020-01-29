Tanzanian singer Harmonize has landed in trouble with legendary rapper Chid Benz after using his images and name to promote his upcoming show without his knowledge.

On Tuesday, Konde Boy through his social media handles put up posters announcing the list of celebrities scheduled to perform at his ongoing tour, as the Sayona Brand Ambassador at Mwembe in Yanga, Dar es Salaam.

Among those who had been put on the posters was legendary rapper Chid Benz, who has come out to castigate Konde Boy’s action, stating that the singer had not reached out to him with any offer for him to perform at his concert.

Rapper Chid Benz lectures Harmonize after using him to promote his concert without his Knowledge

Respect my hustle

Chid mentioned that it’s important for the Konde Music Worldwide CEO to respect his hustle and stop advertising his show using his name, when there is no agreement between them.

“Sikia mdogo wangu hi ni kazi usinichukulie poa ivi unatangaza kazi bila kunijulisha chochote wala kuongea na mimi.namba yangu 0652187374.heshima ifate mkondo wake.Sijakataa wala Hatujakataa ila sijui hata malipo yakoje.no hard filn, sipo kwenye hiyo show.sizani kama popote ulipo huwezi kufanya mawasiliano ... kama Kweli ni kazi piga simu @harmonize_tz,” said Chid Benz.

Following the controversial move, the Uno hit-maker quickly pulled down the poster he had shared on Instagram, but his manager and Konde Gang are yet to follow suit.

Reactions from Fans

Konde’s earlier announcement about Chid Benz gracing his show read “@harmonize_tz DAR ES SALAAM STAND UP CHUMA..!!!!! WAILALA BIG BRO WILL B DEA EBANAA HII SIO SHOW TENA NI @sayonatanzania WAMEAMUA TUU KULISIMAMISHA JIJI TAREHE 1/2/2020 PALE MWEMBE YANGA YANI JUMAMOSI...!!!! LET'S GO #JIPOZENATWISTTOUR”

Fans echoed Chid Benz’s sentiments saying;

“@harmonize_tz tunakubali sema nidhamu imeanza kushuka unatafuta sifa zilizo nje ya uwezo wako huenda hata kina @gigy_money_og @iamamberlulu na wengine hujaongea nao lakin umepost kutafuta sifa,Unafanya vzur ila ukienda kwa dharau inakua haimake sense”

new_kondegirl “Management yake ndio yakufanya mawasiliano na chidi na wasanii wengin kabla ya kutengeneza posts na kuziweka mtandaoni au nakosea? Hii ni management screwup sio @harmonize_tz so dont blame him🙌”

allanliston “Konde nin sijui mimesahau maan jina kama korosho chidbenz king kong big up broo mkazie huyo mtot anafanya kaz kwa kuiga fala huyo mjinga asiye na akili kaz kumuiga mond atafel atafute level zake”

rayb4real “Heshima,Kazi na Utu Lazima Zifwatwe...🙌🏽 Respect The OG💪🏽”