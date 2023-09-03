The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

Charles Ouma

I Petra Bockle do not want to be associated with the music industry in any way, shape or form, I hereby disown it willingly in sound mind - Rapper Petra Bockle

Rapper Petra Bockle
Rapper Petra Bockle

Acclaimed Kenyan rapper Petra Bockle has aanounced her decision to exit the music industry, noting that she does not want to be associated with it.

Recommended articles

Petra who featured in several hit songs, teaming up with industry heavyweights such as Khaligraph Jones took to her Instagram stories to announce the decision.

"I Petra Bockle do not want to be associated with the music industry in any way, shape or form, I hereby disown it willingly in sound mind," she stated, announcing her sudden departure from the industry.

Rapper Petra Bockle
Rapper Petra Bockle Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She added that her latest project, a collabo in the track "GMI" by Kingpheezle will be the last of her in the music scene and appreciated her fans for the support over the years.

"GMI by @kingpheezle feat me is the last you will ever hear from me musically. I appreciate all the love from my fans," Petra added.

READ: Rapper Petra hospitalised, seeks financial assistance

With her lyrical prowess, flow and flair, Petra curved a niche in the industry with the songs she worked on being received well by fans.

Rapper Petra Bockle
Rapper Petra Bockle Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Among the songs are 'Ligi Soo Remix,' in which she teamed up with Kenyan artists like King Kaka and Mejja and hit song 'Rider' in which she teamed up with Khaligraph Jones.

'Khali Kartel Cypher' is also one of the biggest projects that she was involved in.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

There are days I feel overwhelmed - DJ Krowbar’s wife in emotional interview

There are days I feel overwhelmed - DJ Krowbar’s wife in emotional interview

Anto Neosoul impresses after hosting 10/10

Anto Neosoul impresses after hosting 10/10

Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Nameless and Wahu

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted about his photo