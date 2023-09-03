Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

Petra who featured in several hit songs, teaming up with industry heavyweights such as Khaligraph Jones took to her Instagram stories to announce the decision.

"I Petra Bockle do not want to be associated with the music industry in any way, shape or form, I hereby disown it willingly in sound mind," she stated, announcing her sudden departure from the industry.

She added that her latest project, a collabo in the track "GMI" by Kingpheezle will be the last of her in the music scene and appreciated her fans for the support over the years.

"GMI by @kingpheezle feat me is the last you will ever hear from me musically. I appreciate all the love from my fans," Petra added.

With her lyrical prowess, flow and flair, Petra curved a niche in the industry with the songs she worked on being received well by fans.

Among the songs are 'Ligi Soo Remix,' in which she teamed up with Kenyan artists like King Kaka and Mejja and hit song 'Rider' in which she teamed up with Khaligraph Jones.