Rapper Petra hospitalised, seeks financial assistance

Amos Robi

Petra is behind the songs 'Turn Off The Light' featuring Vybz Kartel and 'Rider' where she is featured by Khaligraph Jones.

Rapper Petra
Rapper Petra

Rapper Petra Yolanda Sonia Bockle, known better by her stage name Petra, is seeking financial assistance after she got admitted to hospital for emergency removal of a growth.

An appeal posted on her Instagram page indicated that she needs Sh100,000 to settle the balance on her hospital bill.

“Yesterday night Petra was rushed to hospital for an emergency growth removal surgery. She now needs help with the medical bill the balance remaining is Sh100,000," the post read, providing a PayBill number.

The rapper has been absent in the music scene having last released music in May 2022, a collaboration project with Jamaican singer Tommy Lee Sparta.

Rapper Petra
Rapper Petra Petra Pulse Live Kenya

Besides Tommy Lee, Petra has also worked with jailed Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel in a song titled ‘Turn Off The Light’ which has been among one of her biggest projects.

The collabo which has over 1.5 million views on YouTube put the rapper's name in history books as the first female African rapper to work with the Jamaican star.

Locally, Petra has worked with Khaligraph Jones on ‘Rider’ and has also worked with Mbogi Genje and Timmy T Dat. She rose to fame after being featured in the 'Ligi Soo' remix.

In 2012, she won the best female artist award at the Kenya Coast Music Awards and later in 2015 she received the award for best female hip-hop artist at the Pwani Celebrity Awards.

