Rapper Shekina Karen's home among several demolished in Nairobi

The rapper watched helplessly as the bulldozer brought down their home as part of ongoing efforts to reclaim riparian land across various estates in Nairobi.

She was captured on camera doing her best to salvage what she could from the debris while trying to put on a brave face in the face of the difficult times that her family was going through.

In an update on social media, Karen shared that the government had decided to make them homeless.

Armed with a hammer in her hand, the rapper worked through the debris, and shared that she was able to salvage a few columns of the house which she sold.

"Your government has decided to make me homeless. The best thing is, I removed the columns and sold them; I can't go at a loss twice.” Said the rapper.

Shekina Karen on replacing her mother's shamba

She termed the day as the saddest in her life with netizens wishing the family well in the face of the demolitions.

"Saddest day of my life rest in peace my home, we loved you, but the government loved you more," said Shekina.

She noted that her mother did not deserve what she had been subjected to with her house being brought down, telling her followers on social media to hook her up with a man to replace her mother’s shamba.