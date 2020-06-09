Tetema hit-maker Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny has quashed reports that he is planning to part ways with Diamond Platnumz's owned Label WCB Wassafi.

Vanny Boy made the clarification during an interactive session with his fans while appearing on Wasafi TV.

A curious fan asked “Kwa mfano sasa hivi inatokea unaambiwa sasa hivi kuwa unahama label ya wasafi, Label gani nyingine ambayo unahisi unaweza ukaenda?

WCB Signee Rayvanny

Also Read: That’s not me - Rayvanny forced to respond after Facebook using his name mocked Tanasha

The WCB signee stated that he is not ditching WCB Wasafi any time soon and but he can only start his own record label if need be, because he has the capability to do so.

“Before sijaongeoa chochote, Vanny Boy, Wasafi for Life Beiby. Kwanza nisema naishukuru sana Management yangu, WCB Wasafi, Namshukuru sana Diamond Platnumz kwa sehemu niliyofika. Nikiamua kuwa na label, naweza hata kuwa na label hata tano. So there is no way kwamba nitoke Wasafi alafu niende kuwa chini ya Label nyingine, Labda niwe na label kumi zingine za kwangu mimi” said Rayvanny.

Vanny Boy is one of the WCB signee’s with many collaborations with Diamond among them; Tetema, Vumbi, Mwanza, Salome, Iyena, Zilipendwa and Quarantine.

Diamond with Rayvanny.

BET Award

He was officially signed under WCB Wasafi back in 2015 and released his first single under the label dubbed Kwetu in 2016.

In 2017 he became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

Video Courtesy