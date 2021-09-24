Rayvanny's new signee set for official introduction tonight

On Monday, September 20, the Bongo Flava singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny announced that he had signed a new artiste by the name MacVoice, in a bid to expand his empire.

The Kiuno hit-maker launched his own record label NLM back in March 2021. Rayvanny’s announcement came months after Diamond Platnumz disclosed that Vanny Boy was going to launch one of the biggest Record Label in Africa.

When Rayvanny first announced that he would start a record label, rumours of him leaving WCB took over social media. However, the singer refuted the rumours, saying he would remain a signee under Wasafi.

Rayvanny and his signee MacVoice Pulse Live Kenya

"Before I even say a word, Vanny Boy and Wasafi are for life. I want to first thank my management, WCB Wasafi; I greatly thank Diamond Platnumz for the far I have come. If I decide to have a label, I can even have about five of them.

So, there is no way that I am leaving Wasafi to go to another label. Maybe I own about 10 labels under my name," he said.

MacVoice is not a new name in the Tanzanian music industry. Previously, he was being managed by the legendary Chege Chigunda, but parted ways a year ago.

While working with Chege, MacVoice managed to release songs like; Bamba, Te Amo, Damu ya Jana, Msokoto, Valentine, Mama, Utarudi among others.

Rayvanny and his signee MacVoice Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize exit from WCB

Rayvanny is the second WCB signee to set up their own label after Harmonize's exit following a fallout with the management.

Harmonize's decision to part ways with WCB meant compensating the label Sh26.8 million founded on the recording deal's exit clause.

"It is no longer a secret that I am not in good terms with the WCB management. I would not want to lie that all is well. I however, want to thank WCB for helping me build my brand.

Harmonize takes a jibe at Diamond over his BET Nomination Pulse Live Kenya

I will not discuss publicly the specific issues that led to my fallout with them. Currently, I am not signed under any record label, and would continue producing songs as an independent musician.

"My contract with WCB stipulated that I pay them (Sh26.8 million) to be allowed to leave the company if my 15-year agreement with them hasn't ended.