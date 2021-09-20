Rayvanny introduces first artiste signed under his Label ‘Next Level Music’ (Photo)

In Post seen by Pulse Live, the Next Level Music CEO has signed a new artiste by the name MacVoice, in a bid to expand his empire.

According to the WCB Signee, MacVoice will be officially unveiled to the public on September 24, 2021, complete with a new project.

Rayvanny and his signee MacVoice Pulse Live Kenya

New Signee

“#NLM FIRST BORN @macvoice_tz Welcome to the big Family 24/9/2021 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

“Mungu alikupa kipaji ili kikusaidie Na kwenye Maisha ni muhimu kuzingatia mambo haya !!!

1.MUNGU

2.HESHIMA

3.BIDII

Utayaona mafanikio ukizingatia hayo zaidi Ni wadau Na wapenzi wamuziki ( mashabiki) kumsapoti kijana wenu ili kesho Na kesho kutwa nae awasaidie wengine!!!! GO GOOOO SON @macvoice_tz mjukuu wa @diamondplatnumz” shared Rayvanny.

“Raha ya nyumba iwe Na mtoto 😂!!!! Baba Na Mwana @macvoice_tz” reads post from NLM.

However, MacVoice is not a new name in the Tanzanian music industry. Previously, he was being managed by the legendary Chege Chigunda, but parted ways a year ago under unclear circumstances.

While working with Chege, MacVoice managed to released songs like; Bamba, Te Amo, Damu ya Jana, Msokoto, Valentine, Mama, Utarudi among others.

Next Level Music (NLM)

The Kiuno hit-maker (Rayvanny) launched his own record label Next Level Music (NLM)back in march 2021.

Vanny Boy boasts of one of the biggest and state of the art recording studios in the whole of Tanzania.

“Muda si Mrefu @rayvanny anaenda kuanzisha Lebo yake kubwa sana . Studio yake ndio itakua Studio Kubwa zaidi hapa Tanzania …maana nilikuwa na angalia studio yake na siku atakayoiposti, ndio itakuwa studio Number moja hapa Tanzania Nzuri,” said Diamond Platnumz.

Head to Head

On September 24, Vanny Boy is expected to go head to head with his former Colleague at WCB Wasafi Harmonize who is also set to usher his signee Cheed into the music industry.

Konde Gang announced that they will be unveiling Cheed to the public on September 24, before Rayvanny quickly picked the same date for the launch of his new signee.