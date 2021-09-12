Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

The 45-year-old rapper was tagged in a post by an Instagram user, marto_stylist in which the handle posted one picture of the hair stylist standing next to a matatu with the rapper’s image.

In 2018, the MMG founder came to Kenya in a performance that was full of criticism from concert goers.

A maddening traffic gridlock, a muddy venue and a one-hour delay. That was the highlight of the concert held at the Carnivore grounds.

The Purple Lamborghini hit maker walked on stage at exactly 2:30am and wasted almost 10 minutes just prancing and parading himself with some of his songs playing in the background.

And even when he finally started spitting on the mic, all there was to it was a lot of walking up and down the stage while dropping just a few verses here and there, as his songs played in the background.

An hour later, he was off the stage after lip syncing some of his famous hits, never mind that fact that some of his fans forked out Sh10,000 just to watch him live.

While the concert had been billed as Nairobi’s most anticipated concert that year, at the end of the night, some fans were left wondering if that was the ultimate ‘Boss Experience’.

Kenyan matatus are renowned for having graffiti of prominent personalities including politicians, football stars, and musicians.

Earlier this year, American rapper and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar popularly known as Cardi B shared on twitter her excitement of seeing a Kenyan matatu bearing her image.

The 28-year-old rapper was tagged in a post by Celebs love Cardi in which the handle posted three pictures of matatus with the rapper’s image.

“There’s a bus in Kenya with @iamcardib Graffiti all over it. Hope she gets to tour Africa one day. (@BARDIKENYA) took the photos,” Celebs Love Cardi tweeted.

Cardi, who bagged four awards in the 2017 BET Awards responding to the tweet said America should borrow a leaf from Kenyan matatu industry.