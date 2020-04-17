Ruth Matete questioned by DCI over the death of her Nigerian Hubby

The death of Ruth Matete’s Hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye has taken a new twist after the singer was on Thursday questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ascertain the cause of his (Apewajoye) death.

In her statement, Matete disclosed that her husband’s body upper body was burnt on March 30th while trying to light up their 6Kg gas cylinder. She explained that their gas exploded as a result of her hubby trying to release excess gas from the cylinder.

Rush to Hospital

“Immediately after he tried to light the gas and that is when it exploded” reads part of Ruth’s statement.

Ms Matete through the help of her neighbours managed to put off the fire and rushed her hubby to Shallom Hospital where they stayed briefly before being transferred to Bellevue Hospital. At Bellevue Hospital Apewajoye was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit for one week, despite the fact that the health facility did not have a burns unit.

On April 5th, Apewajoye was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital after developing some complications, but later on succumbed to his injuries on April 12, 2020.

According Ruth Matete’s lawyer they have filed complaints against the gas company and Bellevue Hospital for admitting a burn patient when they don’t have a unit specialized in that kind of treatment.

Scene of crime

“At Bellevue my client was told that her husband suffered burns amounting to 40% but at KNH the degree indicated was 60%. The hospital needs to answer some questions regarding how they handled the deceased” said Matete’s Lawyer Robert Odanga.

After recording the statement, detectives visited Ms Matete’s house that has now been marked as a scene of crime to collect samples as they seek to establish the circumstances under which Apewajoye died. Also present at Matete's house at Great Wall Gardens Estate in Athi River was her lawyer and officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Nigerian Embassy

Currently, the body of Ruth Matete’s husband is being held at KNH Mortuary by the Nigerian Embassy awaiting postmortem, after pastor Apewajoye’s manager carried foul in his death.

Apart from Ruth, six other people have also recorded statements with DCI.

On Thursday, Ms Matete deactivated all her social media pages.