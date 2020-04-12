Gospel Singer Ruth Matete has lost her husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye, following a gas cylinder accident at their home.

Matete confirmed that sad news via her Facebook page with a post that reads; “My Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord ...I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time”.

Reports indicate that Pastor Apewajoye was working on fixing their gas cylinder that was faulty but upon returning the cylinder in the house and trying to light it up is when a big explosion happened leaving him with burnt injuries.

Singer Ruth Matete’s Nigerian husband is dead

He was then rushed to hospital and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but unfortunately lost the battle on Saturday.

“@Ruth_Matete Peace with you mummy, praying for Gods comfort and peace that supurses hum understanding” shared Ruth Matete’s friend Milly Chebby.

Wedding

In November last year, the singer got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Matete’s husband was a contemporary gospel music minister and worship leader.

On January, 26th 2019, Matete and hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye were ordained as pastors at Christ Nation along Thika Road. After the ordination Ruth acquired a new name; Minister Ruth Matete and hubby as Minister BelovedJohn Apewajoye.