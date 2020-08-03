On Monday morning, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja topped the trending chat on twitter with the hashtag #SakajaBetraysNairobi where he is being accused of betraying the people he represents.

In the hashtag, a section of city residents accused the senator of voting against the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) proposed revenue sharing formula that would see revenue shared according to the population of each county.

It is worth noting that Nairobi is the most populous county and it would have received the lion share from the counties budget, had the new formula been approved by Senate.

The sponsors of the #SakajaBetraysNairobi also had banners placed across various points in the city, accusing the senator of being a traitor.

One of the banners across the city accusing Senator Sakaja of being a traitor

Getting wind of what was happening, the Nairobi Senator then decided to respond calling on Kenyans to join the hashtag and tweet to help influencers who have been paid to run #SakajaBetraysNairobi earn a living.

In another tweet, Sakaja said that whoever sponsored the tag did it out of desperation but he is not giving into it.

“Morning guys. Today’s paid hashtag is #SakajabetraysNairobi. Let’s get tweeting and help the keyboard warriors earn their daily bread. #527,” said Sakaja.

Adding that, “Pure desperation. Loving the marketing. Unbowed. #SakajaBetraysNairobi.”

Others on the hashtag claimed the senator wants the City County scrapped off and put under the national government, while others stood by senator Sakaja insisting that he made the right call by voting against the bill.

