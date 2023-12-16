I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

While treating the matter lightly, the singer said that he was polygamous not sol long ago but is now single.

He was referring to the two women in his life: His estranged wife Edday Nderitu with whom he has three children and the lawmaker who has two children sired by the singer and a third from a previous relationship.

"I was a polygamous man but now I am single," Samidoh is seen stating in a video that has since gone viral while laughing.

Delving into his relationship with the lawmaker, the singer added that he has since blocked her without providing details.

"Ako kwa block list," Samidoh claimed.

Amid speculation that all is not well in his relationship, the singer recently addressed claims that the lawmaker had a hand in a presidential award he received recently.

"What does Karen get in return haki? Cz this lady does too much for you. If it were not for her, sammy hungekuwa hii level, Just give her the same measures," noted one netizen, prompting the singer to respond stating that the Senator had no role in the award he received.

"@hellennjokimwangi86 hehe si angetafuta yake kwanza?" Samidoh fired back.

Origin of reports of fallout with Karen Nyamu

It all started on November 30 when Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy, Samidoh, took to Instagram to unfollow each other, signaling possible challenges in their relationship.

Keen netizens flagging the development and raisied questions on their relationship with the mother of three addressing the matter a day later and confirming the same.

"Well, I mean ni kweli. There is something like that, but unajua saa zile kuna feelings, saa zile kuna watu wanapendana, clash hapa na pale, na ku overreact, na nini hazikosangi."

When appearing at the launch of the singer’s foundation, Nyamu maintained that unfollowing the star does not mean much adding that this was neither the first, nor the last time they would have issues with Samidoh saying that “it means nothing”