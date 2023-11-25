The sports category has moved to a new website.


I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

Charles Ouma

Whatever you did to me and my kids it's something I can't even explain. My daughter angekua rehab mimi nikiwa 6ft under - Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu has heaped praises on Bernice Saroni, revealing that had it not been her, she (Edday) would be dead by now with her daughter in rehab.

Edday who is Mugithi singer Samidoh’s estranged wife poured her heart out in defense of her friend after trolls took to social media blaming Bernice for ending the former’s marriage.

The mother of three heaped praises on Bernice noting that her intervention was the difference between being alive today and death as well as her daughter not ending in rehab.

"May God bless you gal, whatever you did to me and my kids it's something I can't even explain. My daughter angekua rehab mimi nikiwa 6ft under," Edday wrote in response to a video posted on TikTok by Bernice responding to critics who blamed her for wrecking Edday’s marriage.

Drama began shortly after Bernice talked about hiding her man, with critics accusing her of inciting Edday to leave her marriage.

"Ndo maana ulitoa Edday kwake," wrote one critic identified as Charity K, with Bernice responding in the affirmative noting: "Yes and am very proud of myself".

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of four boys then proceeded to upload a video on TikTok in which she addressed critics, noting that Edday and the children are much happier in the US.

She added that helping Edday relocate to the US was not an easy task and she is proud of the move as they are thriving and glowing.

"Side chick yani si hii kitu imewauma na hamtoshekangi. Actually I am super super proud of myself what I did for her. Bringing her to the US, wee unafikiria kukuja US ni rahisi? Na kukuja mbaka na watoi! I am super proud of myself. And let me tell you one thing, today being Thanksgiving one thing that I am grateful to God for is for Edith being in the US. Hamuoni venye anaglow?

“Huoni venye watoto wake glow mhh? Ama kama hujamuona of late ebu enda kwa page yake umuangalie vile anakaa vizuri, anakaa tu doh. She is blessed, she is happy, she is at peace then ufikirie ati ntafeel vibaya? Aiii, ati ju mimi ni single mom sasa munanijudge ati nilimtoa kwa boma yake? Let me tell you wewe what do you do your family? Do you support your family or you kill them with your word? Actually wewe unakaa tu watu wa kusengenya familia yako let me tell you as we spread love," Bernice explained in the video posted on TikTok.

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu
Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

Edday parted ways with Samidoh, making it clear that she is not party to any polygamous arrangement and has since decided to leave the singer to those who needed him most.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
