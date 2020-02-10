Celebrated Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol have revealed that they have collaborated with big artistes in in their new album dubbed Midnight Train.

Speaking with Milele Fm presenters, Alex and Jalas, the band disclosed that they have featured Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi and Indie Arie in their new album.

They added that the album was recorded in different parts of the world including South Africa and Los Angeles. They revealed that they have worked with big producers globally including Andre Harrison, Chris Brown’s Producer.

They have already released the first single off their album Suzzana and it has received massive love and adoration from fans.

They revealed that their album was a tribute to their fans who have been patient with them since its been a long time since they released music.

“Imekua ni muda mrefu sana since Sauti Sol itoe ngoma so hiyo album pia imekua truibute kwa mafans wetu amabao wamekua so patient tuwapatie flavor ya Sauti Sol kwa sana” said Bien Aime who recently collaborated with Khaligraph Jones in ‘Yes Bana’.

Sauti Sol

Universal Music Group

Sauti Sol who were recently signed by Universal Records revealed that Universal had been trying to sign them for the past three years. They later decided to accept the deal since they had been independent for so long and because they also needed to level up.

With the signing, their songs will be played globally and the earning system will be different compared to MCSK.

The commended gengetone artistes for doing a great work saying that they made Kenyans start listening to Kenyan music again.

“Last year imekua a very dormant year for us hatujakua tukitoa ngoma of course for obvious reasons lakini maze hawa watoi single handedly wamesafisha airwaves za Kenya na wakafanya watu waanze kuskiza Kenyan Music ningependa kugive thanks kwa hiyo generation hao sasa ndio watapeleka hii kitu to the next level hawa watafikisha mahali sisi tumeshindwa kuifikisha" said Bien.