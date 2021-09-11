See hilarious #tbt photo of rapper, Trio Mio

The teenage sensation was the ultimate lockdown sensation who burst into the limelight and is still making waves.

With his impeccable flow, the soft-spoken lad brings back the ‘E-Sir vibe,’ a notion that has been a point of contention on social media as some believe there is nothing to compare the two.

Nod from Nameless

In May, legendary Kenyan singer David Mathenge aka Nameless jotted down a special message to the Gengetone artist as he weighed in on the E-sir comparison.

In a tweet, Nameless lauded the younger musician for the good job he is doing in the music Industry, stating by the virtue of him being compared to the late E-sir, it means that he is doing something impactful.

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up” shared Nameless.

Upon seeing the message, Trio Mio, appreciated Nameless for encouraging him to keep pushing; saying it’s an honour to be in the same conversation with him.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up” reads Trio Mio’s reply.

Trio Mio's journey

Trio has been closely following his elder brother’s steps, Bigting AP, a rapper, stylist, and scriptwriter. His journey started by watching his older brother rapping to beats on YouTube.

Barely a year in the public eye, Trio Mio has found success in various ways. His songs such as Bazeng, Madimanga, and Cheza Kama Wewe have had thousands of views on YouTube.