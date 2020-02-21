Sauti Sol through their lead singer Bien Aime Baraza has disclosed that singer Crystal Asige who was part of the Sol Generation crew is no longer working with them.

Speaking during the Press Conference for their upcoming 5th studio album #MidNightTrain, Bien said that Ms Asige exited their record label amicably.

“We are not working with crystal anymore and this came with a lot of complications. It was an amicable break and we are glad we gave her a platform," explained Bien.

Crystal Asige with Bien and Polycarp

First lady at Sol Generation

Crystal Asige was the first lady at Sol Generation, a record label that was started by Sauti Sol as a way of supporting talented artistes in Kenya.

She featured in Extravanganza, a song that was used to introduce Sol Generation to the world.

Just the other day, Crystal was part of the team tasked by Dutch airline KLM to produce a six-track album dubbed ‘1919 to Forever’ in honour of KLM’s inception a century ago.

Under Sol Generation Ms Asige alongside BenSoul, Nviiiri the Storyteller, and Its Kaskazini band (three members) composed an album with a touch of love, escaping the rat race, communal celebrations and real-life issues the common Kenyan faces for KLM.

Sol Generation with Sauti Sol

Sol Generation Records

Pulselive.co.ke understands that the Label (Sol Generation) penned down a 1 year deal and the ‘1919 to Forever’ album that dropped on October 9, 2019 exclusively on KLM Kenya Facebook page.

Sol Generation Records is a music record label that was founded with the sole mission of producing Iconic Live African Acts.

It’s the brainchild of Polycarp Ochieng Otieno, Willis Austin Chimano, Delvin Mudigi Savara and Bien-Aime Alusa (Sauti Sol)

Soulful singer-songwriter Bensoul was the first one to be unveiled under the label through his single called Lucy, before other Members (Nviiri, Kaskazini and Asige) were introduced through Extravaganza.