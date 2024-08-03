Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

The Bonfire Adventures CEO took to social media to share the good news of Maurine’s graduation.

He accompanied his celebratory message with a video showing him in high spirits while congratulating his daughter.

Kabu also shared that it is Maurine’s resilience that saw her through her studies as she had wanted to give up at some [point but kept soldiering on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Join me in congratulating my daughter @maurinekabu for achieving another milestone in her life in IT. Only parents know the joy of such a day. It has taken her sleepless nights burning midnight oil till this end. Many are the times she had wanted to throw the towel but a word of encouragement kept her going. Keep it up. 👏👏 . This is just the beginning. #thekabus” Kabu wrote.

The proud father added that he knows the effort and sacrifices that Maurine made to see her graduate.

Maurine Kabu appreciates support of parents and course mates

ADVERTISEMENT

Maurine also celebrated the achievement with a well-crafted message in which she thanked those who walked the journey with her, including her parents and course mates.

She also acknowledged that the journey took time and had its fair share of challenges, urging others in similar situations not to give up

"I take this chance to thank God for this far, for the Grace to finish strong, knowledge and understanding. My parents for the continued support ❤️, encouragement. My course mates for the time we spent on projects and coursework, and my TMs for your dedication and support. My friends and family ♥️. Today I'm much humbled for this milestone 💖🙌🙌🙌💐💐Congratulations gal."

"It may take time, but eventually it will come to pass. Never give up. Good night ♥️" Maurine wrote.

Fans congratulate Maurine Kabu one her graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulatory messages streamed in as followers on social media wished her well in the next phase.

Bonfireadventures: Congratulations @maurinekabu you deserve it 👏👏*mw

am_lizanderi: Congratulation beautiful 😍👏🙌

wangui.karanja_:Congratulations bobo

ADVERTISEMENT

mwendaconnie: Congratulations gal🎉🎉💐Keep winning 🥳