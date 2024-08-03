The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

Charles Ouma

Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu is beaming with pride after his daughter achieved another milestone with her graduation.

Maurine Kabu with her father Simon Kabu on her graduation
Maurine Kabu with her father Simon Kabu on her graduation

Businessman Simon Kabu is beaming with pride after his elders daughter Maurine Kabu graduated.

Recommended articles

The Bonfire Adventures CEO took to social media to share the good news of Maurine’s graduation.

He accompanied his celebratory message with a video showing him in high spirits while congratulating his daughter.

Kabu also shared that it is Maurine’s resilience that saw her through her studies as she had wanted to give up at some [point but kept soldiering on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Join me in congratulating my daughter @maurinekabu for achieving another milestone in her life in IT. Only parents know the joy of such a day. It has taken her sleepless nights burning midnight oil till this end. Many are the times she had wanted to throw the towel but a word of encouragement kept her going. Keep it up. 👏👏 . This is just the beginning. #thekabusKabu wrote.

The proud father added that he knows the effort and sacrifices that Maurine made to see her graduate.

READ: Betty Kyallo assures Sarah she is not after Simon Kabu

ADVERTISEMENT

Maurine also celebrated the achievement with a well-crafted message in which she thanked those who walked the journey with her, including her parents and course mates.

She also acknowledged that the journey took time and had its fair share of challenges, urging others in similar situations not to give up

"I take this chance to thank God for this far, for the Grace to finish strong, knowledge and understanding. My parents for the continued support ❤️, encouragement. My course mates for the time we spent on projects and coursework, and my TMs for your dedication and support. My friends and family ♥️. Today I'm much humbled for this milestone 💖🙌🙌🙌💐💐Congratulations gal."

"It may take time, but eventually it will come to pass. Never give up. Good night ♥️" Maurine wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulatory messages streamed in as followers on social media wished her well in the next phase.

Bonfireadventures: Congratulations @maurinekabu you deserve it 👏👏*mw

miss.nkathamwenda: 👏👏👏👏 Congratulations @maurinekabu

am_lizanderi: Congratulation beautiful 😍👏🙌

wangui.karanja_:Congratulations bobo

ADVERTISEMENT

mwendaconnie: Congratulations gal🎉🎉💐Keep winning 🥳

wacekemwaura: Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 to her

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

Simon Kabu acknowledges daughter's sacrifices & efforts as she graduates

Watch Ruger’s priceless reaction after meeting his Kenyan impersonator, Ruger wa Kayole

Watch Ruger’s priceless reaction after meeting his Kenyan impersonator, Ruger wa Kayole

8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel Maithya

8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel Maithya

Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Emotions run high as family, friends gather for burial of radio host Mercy Mawia

Emotions run high as family, friends gather for burial of radio host Mercy Mawia

Bien extends olive branch to Otile Brown after heated dispute

Bien extends olive branch to Otile Brown after heated dispute

Kate Actress treats partner Michael Mwangi to luxurious birthday trip [Video]

Kate Actress treats partner Michael Mwangi to luxurious birthday trip [Video]

Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Njugush and Wakavinye thrill fans at TTNT5 at,The Sarit Expo Center with 6,000 fans in attendance

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P'

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

A cartoon image of Dancehall artist Adidja Azim Palmer alias Vybz Kartel 'World Boss'

7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife