Kenyan Gospel singer Guardian Angel aka the Music Doctor is mourning the death of his grandfather.

In a post announcing his passing, the Music Doctor said that his grandfather is the one who raised him and was his father figure.

He went on to disclose that two weeks ago, he asked to be bought a suit that he would be buried in when he dies.

Singer Guardian Angel in mourning

According to the singer, the grandfather went and chose the one shared in the picture above, but he did not know it was his last days alive.

Angel mentioned that his grandfather fell ill and died the following day as he wished him a peaceful rest with the angels.

“My Guka my grandfather/ FATHER thank you for raising me like your own son. 2 weeks ago you said you want a good outfit to be buried in when you Rest. You went to the shop and selected this particular one. You were so excited, I dint know it was going to be this soon. Only 2 weeks Baba 🙆‍♀️ you fall sick one day and the next day you are gone???!!! IT IS WELL. REST WITH ANGELS 🙏🙏,” wrote Guardian Angel.

Fans and friends went ahead to send their messages of comfort to the singer during this difficult time for their family.

nanaowiti I’m so so so sorry for you loss GMan. Pole sana. May he Rest In Peace and May God give you comfort bro 💔

marie_ngatia It is well 😊 take heart

ngenyi My sincerest condolences to you and your family 🙏🙏

the_antodawood Izah bro man may he rest in peace

__miss_marrie May God comfort you and your family. RIP Guka

kelvoblessed Pole sana.....my condolences to you and the family....

munuveeunice It is well Guardian,let grandpa rest in Jesus

krinchjosep My heartfelt condolences,may his soul rest in eternal peace. Take heart G man

_adarblessed Take heart bro 💔💯💙 it is well with your soul ..prayers all the way

memphissharniz Take heart and let guka rest in peace

shahz_timah Take heart uncle gman, may he rest in peace

monikybay May he R.I.P. I hope that our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time. My condolences to you and your family🙏🏽.

ms_nimoh Deepest condolences, may Guka rest in power 💔🙏

officialjuicy254 My condolences bro🙏🙏🙏May he rest in peace