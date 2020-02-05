Gospel singer Size 8 reborn came to the rescue of homeless women and young girls in Majengo area who didn't have access to sanitary towels and toilets.

This comes after a digital publication did a story on how the women and young girls used pieces of mattresses when it was that time of the month. Others narrated how they stayed indoors during that time because they couldn't afford sanitary towels.

After listening to their plight, the mother of two went ahead to dedicate sanitary towels, toothpaste and tooth brushes to the families with the help of Softcare.

Size 8 comes to the aid of homeless women in Majengo

“To God be the glory and praise!!!! Some of the homeless ladies got sanitary towels (pads) tooth paste and brushes at majengo Nairobi courtesy of @softcare_kenya thanks to @tuko.co.ke for covering the plight of these women thats where i saw what they were going thru and today we went to see them........ to OCS ALICE God bless you for always being there when need be” read her post.

Netizens came out to thank her for helping them out and asked God to bless her for the kind act.

Here are some of the comments;

