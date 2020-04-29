Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 has for the first time opened up on the reason why she closed down her high-end beauty parlor and barber shop.

According to the mother of two, when her son Muraya Junior was born, he was 34 weeks old and she needed to take time off to concentrate on his (Muraya Junior) health.

She went on to say that she also developed complications at birth and because of that she could not be able to run the business and had to let it go.

Size 8 opens up on why she closed down high-end beauty shop

Size 8 also disclosed that she had to let go of some of the jobs she did at the time including hosting TV shows

"I let it to someone else since I could not manage it. My son was born at 34 weeks, and so I just wanted to focus on his health... I also had to surrender some of my other responsibilities. I mean anything that I could live without, I left it because I was very sick. My blood pressure was still high and I needed to rest," said Size 8 in an interview with a local daily.

Gifted salon

Mama Wambo was gifted the high end beauty shop by her husband DJ Mo on her birthday in 2019.

DJ Mo presented the high-end nail spa and barber shop to his wife saying that it was an idea she always had, and he was only making it a reality for her.

“Small gift for you babe @size8reborn (link on bio) (birthday) it’s yours officially.... it’s an idea you have always had but ..... it’s all about beauty ... FRIENDS NAIL PALOUR - @friends_nail_parlour_barber . On Dennis pritt road opposite St. George’s girls’ high school,” said Mo.