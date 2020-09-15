So Alive hit-maker Chemutai Sage has for the first time opened up on attempted suicide a few years ago, by sharing a photo she took after writing her suicide note.

According to the songstress, she was highly suicidal for the first time in more than a decade and the guy who took the photo in question had no idea what was going on in her life. She promised to share details of her suicide note some other time, reminding Netizens that "wanting to kill yourself doesn't have a look".

The singer who also happens to be King Kaka’s Baby Mama shared her story in the quest to raise awareness about suicide.

The photo Singer Chemutai Sage took after writing her Suicide Note

Sage's post on Suicide

“This photo of me was taken a couple of days after I wrote a suicide note. I was still highly suicidal (for the first time in more than a decade). The guy who took the photo had no idea. We had just had a wonderful breakfast and catch up. The details of the suicide note and attempted suicide , I'll share another time.

Today is #worldsuicidepreventionday and this photo is just a reminder that, 'wanting to kill yourself' doesn't have a "look". However, there are signs. (check my insta stories for that)

Just seen a site, befrienderskenya.org, who give free emotional support to anyone who needs it. Their number +254722178177 although I hear it operates between 9am-5pm

Singer Chemutai Sage.

Also check out Bonga.or.ke Help me help others by tagging suicide prevention organizations in the comments.

Feel free to also share any suicide prevention hotline numbers (esp in Kenya). Lastly, feel free to drop a purple heart in the comments in support of Suicide Prevention and Awareness. 💜💜💜#suicideprevention #suicidepreventionmonth#suicideawarenessmonth #worldsuicidepreventionday," shared Sage.

Also Read: I have attempted suicide 3 times –Comedian Njoro opens up on battling depression and alcoholism as he appeals for help

Singer Chemutai Sage.

The month of September (Sep 6th – 12th Sep) is always marked as the Suicide Prevention month, across the world, with the aim of informing and engaging health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

Also Read: I planned my own funeral, attempted suicide 6 times - Betty Wanjiku Njihia