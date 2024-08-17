'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

The Sultana actress who has been battling metastatic breast cancer. Shared that her ongoing treatment has left her with a huge financial burden, noting that she needs an additional Sh5million.

A video shared by Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan shows the brave cancer warrior telling her story.

“I’m so frustrated at how expensive health care is. Every time I have made 10 steps forward, I feel like I’m being dragged back and I ask for strength. Thank you for praying with me,” the actress remarked.

Acknowledging the emotional toll, Bwire bravely stated that she will soldier on despite the challenges.

“I have not made any posters. I just wanted to do an appeal. This journey has been a turbulent one. I’m so over it. I don’t mean that I’m giving up. I’m just done carrying this alone. I need your help, guys,” she says.

The actress noted that no amount is too small and she appreciates everyone for the support in her journey battling cancer.

The funds raised will cover the cost of her treatment abroad, including travel, food, and accommodation.

“I forgot to tell you how much I need to raise this time around. It’s roughly Ksh5 million. That should cover treatment, travels to and fro, food, and accommodation for the period we will be there,” Bwire added.

How to support Winnie Bwire

Having graced the screens with her talent, well-wishers can also grace her life by supporting her with the much-needed funds to seek treatment.

She provided the following details through which support can be channeled.

Paybill Number: 4074668

Account: BN

She also shared that financial support can also be sent to MPESA Number 0716231993 registered under Jackobeth Walloga.