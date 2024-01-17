The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

Lynet Okumu

Winnie Bwire has been battling metastatic breast cancer for the last 2 years and sought the assistance of Sh7 million for specialised medical treatment abroad.

Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi
Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi

In the world of social media, misinformation can spread like wildfire, and actress Winnie Bwire has found herself at the center of such unfounded rumours.

Battling metastatic breast cancer, she expressed her shock and disappointment at reports circulating about her demise.

Taking to social media on January 16, Bwire shared a screengrab of the false death notice, urging her followers to report the malicious content creators responsible for the misinformation.

"Anyone who knows these people please report them and have them pull this post down. I have reported it but it is still up," Bwire wrote.

Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series
Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Sultana' actress Dida appeals for financial support in brave breast cancer battle

Upset, she questioned the motives behind such a rumor, emphasising that those spreading it had no personal connection to her or her ongoing medical journey.

"I’m not sure what nincompoop would start such a rumour especially when they don’t know me on a personal level nor have they been with me on this journey," she expressed, seeking support from her fans in putting an end to the false claims.

Bwire affirmed that she is very much alive and actively undergoing cancer treatment. She clarified that she is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to travel abroad for specialized care, highlighting the ongoing fundraiser initiated to support her medical journey.

"I WILL LIVE AND NOT DIE! The resurrection power of CHRIST is alive in me, and I am free and healed in Jesus' name! And if it’s just to make your page trend- Karma is a B. Don’t mess with it. Gosh, I’m so angry!!!!" she declared, expressing her frustration at the false news.

Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi
Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Winnie Bwire has been confronting metastatic breast cancer for the past two years, demonstrating incredible resilience in the face of adversity.

In December 2023, she made a public appeal for financial assistance to aid her cancer treatment. The fundraiser aimed to garner support for her journey toward specialised medical attention abroad.

In her plea, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of life, highlighting the sudden transition from a beautiful moment to facing unexpected challenges.

Winnie Bwire Ndubi alias Dida
Winnie Bwire Ndubi alias Dida Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Bwire shared her belief in the strength that comes from unity and the importance of letting others be part of the journey.

With the financial burden of cancer treatment looming large, Bwire openly disclosed her need for Sh7 million to facilitate the necessary medical interventions.

