'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

Battling metastatic breast cancer, she expressed her shock and disappointment at reports circulating about her demise.

Winnie Bwire denounces false death reports

Taking to social media on January 16, Bwire shared a screengrab of the false death notice, urging her followers to report the malicious content creators responsible for the misinformation.

"Anyone who knows these people please report them and have them pull this post down. I have reported it but it is still up," Bwire wrote.

Upset, she questioned the motives behind such a rumor, emphasising that those spreading it had no personal connection to her or her ongoing medical journey.

"I’m not sure what nincompoop would start such a rumour especially when they don’t know me on a personal level nor have they been with me on this journey," she expressed, seeking support from her fans in putting an end to the false claims.

Winnie Bwire - Am alive and fighting

Bwire affirmed that she is very much alive and actively undergoing cancer treatment. She clarified that she is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to travel abroad for specialized care, highlighting the ongoing fundraiser initiated to support her medical journey.

"I WILL LIVE AND NOT DIE! The resurrection power of CHRIST is alive in me, and I am free and healed in Jesus' name! And if it’s just to make your page trend- Karma is a B. Don’t mess with it. Gosh, I’m so angry!!!!" she declared, expressing her frustration at the false news.

Winnie Bwire's two-year cancer battle

Winnie Bwire has been confronting metastatic breast cancer for the past two years, demonstrating incredible resilience in the face of adversity.

In December 2023, she made a public appeal for financial assistance to aid her cancer treatment. The fundraiser aimed to garner support for her journey toward specialised medical attention abroad.

In her plea, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of life, highlighting the sudden transition from a beautiful moment to facing unexpected challenges.

Bwire shared her belief in the strength that comes from unity and the importance of letting others be part of the journey.